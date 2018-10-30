Anthony “TJ” Schneckloth, a 10-year veteran of the Davenport Community School District who was principal of Monroe Elementary School for six years, was named interim superintendent by school board during a special meeting Tuesday.
Schneckloth, 41, who is currently the district’s director for learning supports and federal programs, will begin his duties Thursday. He will take the place of Art Tate, who announced Friday he is resigning his position as superintendent with his last day being today. Tate was hired in 2011.
Schneckloth, who is in his 17th year in education, is a product of the Davenport Community School District. “Davenport schools helped shape me into the man I am today,” he said.
Tate’s resignation came as a surprise, he said, but that “Dr. Tate is one of the most honorable men I’ve ever had the chance to work for, and he’s left us with great plans and we’re ready to carry them out,” Schneckloth said.
“I know that my job is to bridge the gap between where we are and our new superintendent search,” he said. “So we have excellent leaders in the district and we’re prepared to bridge that gap. We have a good plan and we’re ready to move forward.”
As superintendent, Schneckloth said his number one job will be to get the problems with special education corrected. “We know where we are, we know the great things that are going on in our district, we know the things we need to get better at. So we know where we are, we know where we’re going, and we’re going to continue down that path.”
The budget is the second big item he said he will have to confront.
The board voted 6-1 to approve Schneckloth, with the lone “no” vote cast by Bruce Potts.
Board president Ralph Johanson said that the board thought it best to leave associate superintendents Bill Schneden and Robert Scott, in their current positions because it “reinforces the stability within our buildings.”
Johanson said that Schneckloth, Schneden and Scott “are committed to working collaboratively to make this transition as smooth as possible.”
“All are dedicated to making this transition a success for the continued achievement and fulfillment of all our students,” Johanson said.