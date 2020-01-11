You are the owner of this article.
Saturday's Quad City Storm game canceled
Saturday's Quad City Storm game canceled

The Quad City Storm hockey team has canceled tonight's scheduled game because of the weather. It will be rescheduled to a later date. 

