Sarah Garthaus has virtual designs on a dream career at Rock Island's IMEG

Sarah Garthaus uses virtual and augmented reality to help IMEG Corp. design and build all over North America. In actual reality, she's building the career of her dreams.
Garthaus — an enthusiastic 35-year-old native of the Chicago suburb of St. Charles — is director of virtual design at the engineering and design firm headquartered in Rock Island. She's been with IMEG since 2013, and her current job was created in 2016 for her. The company has 1,500 employees in offices across the U.S.
“I love architecture; I love buildings,” said Garthaus, who's friendly and laughs easily. She said she first fell for the field before applying to college, while taking the Chicago Architecture Foundation River Cruise.
"That is where I discovered that buildings are cool. That trip inspired me to study architecture," she said. "I was lucky enough to find a niche position at a company that rewards employees that have a passion for innovation."
Strip malls weren't 'sexy'
Garthaus got a bachelor’s degree in architectural studies in 2007 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and went to work for an architectural firm in Decatur.
“The career path of it was different than I expected. It was a lot of strip malls," she said. "It just wasn’t as, should I say, sexy as I thought it was going to be.”
Early in her career, Garthaus helped design a new penguin exhibit for a zoo in Decatur. "It was probably my first major project, and it was amazing as a young intern architect to see the pieces of the project come together," she said.
"Getting to do a penguin exhibit is pretty cool,” she said. “They can’t go up steps very high, so you have to build smaller steps."
Garthaus earned a master’s degree in natural resources and environment in 2010 from the University of Michigan, focusing on sustainable systems. “I’m really passionate about the environment, and my goal was to get into green design and sustainability,” she said.
After working a couple more years in Decatur, she moved to the Quad-Cities for a job with KJWW Engineering, which merged in 2016 with another company to become IMEG (which technically stands for Integrated Management Engineering Group, but it’s never called that).
She earned a master's in business administration in 2016 from St. Ambrose University in Davenport with some financial support from he company, after three years of online classes.
Working in 3D
Garthaus began as a specialist in building information modeling (BIM). She uses a computer program called Revit to create 3D BIM, where she makes and manipulates designs, showing detailed features of buildings.
“It’s much easier to visualize what it is you’re designing,” she said, pointing out a renovation of a Wisconsin hospital. “If you grew up having to hand-draft anything, which I did, if anything changed you had to re-draft pretty much everything. But Revit is one model, so I can change one thing and it changes everything.”
"Revit is kind of a miracle. ... BIM is the building information modeling — I like to say the ‘I’ is the gooey center, the information. It’s the most important part," she said.
“Not only can we model in 3D and coordinate that, we actually tie information to everything we model. Everything we can draw, we can teach it what it is,” she said. “I can have that report that in different ways.”
The 3D modeling extends to virtual reality; you can "walk through" a finished product using a VR headset.
“Virtual reality was pretty young when I started," Garthaus said. "I’m really lucky at this company — they’re really open to doing new, big things, exciting things. I just walked into the CEO’s office and asked if I could buy an Oculus Rift.”
That virtual reality system is "fully immersive; you put it on and you’re transported somewhere else," she said, noting that's displayed on screen for others to see. "What I use it for is, I take our Revit model and push it into the headset, and you can walk around in it, as if you’re inside. What I think is really cool about that — we work with architects that are well-versed in understanding building design, plan layout, how that works, but owners, facility managers, they may not be.”
“So if we put it in something like this, they’re much better at visualizing, then they can understand the design; they can understand what they’re getting,” she said.
She mentioned an assisted-care facility she worked on that has finished product renderings and furnishings. “I can fly through doors,” Garthaus joked. “We worked with the architect to offer carpet styles. You can offer as much detail as you want.”
Augmented reality is different; instead of being fully immersive, you’re taking a current environment and adding information, Garthaus noted.
"The VR is great if it's a new project and want to visualize. AR is if you're standing in an existing space and see how it’s going to change, how construction is going to happen over time.
"I’m lucky that IMEG is large enough, we’re able to devote more resources to it than a typical firm is," she said.
Proud to be green
Garthaus said she also is proud that IMEG is a green company, including a director of sustainability. “One of the reasons I was attracted to the company was because of those efforts," she said.
IMEG has designed many LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) buildings, and these days, more clients want environmentally friendly, energy-efficient projects, Garthaus said. “Some of it’s even being driven by building code,” she said.
Garthaus helped create Club 2025, a group that has the mission to empower, educate and advocate for professional and technical women. The club invites speakers and holds discussions on topics that affect women, and it takes part in area events to introduce young women to engineering.
“We were excited to see how the leadership of our company and the technical women in our company would develop by the year 2025," she said. Of all engineers in Illinois and Iowa, fewer than 12% are women, according to the Society of Women Engineers.
“I’m so lucky, I came in at a time when most people ahead of me had burned those barriers to the ground, and I work with many of the women who did that,” Garthaus said. “It’s wonderful to work alongside them and work with them.”
Although her job does have its daily priorities, "it is so cool that I have the opportunity to devote time to the new, shiny, and fun innovations," she said.
“Right now is really the most exciting time to be a part of the industry," Garthaus said. With better visualization methods such as AR and VR, and thanks to opportunities for automation, "we are going to see amazing, incredible changes in the coming years," she added.
“Sarah’s ability to adapt her architecture knowledge to the world of engineering and apply innovative, forward-thinking approaches to how engineers can better accomplish their tasks made her the obvious choice for the new position,” said her supervisor, Paul Parry, IMEG’s vice president of engineering.
Garthaus also is part of the firm-wide Technical Operations Team, whose mission is to provide IMEG with continuing education, design tools and standards, with the objective of consistent technical excellence.