Santa Fund will help proud mom get to son's boot camp graduation

ROCK ISLAND — Joshua Cole Brodnax will graduate from Marine Recruit Training next month in San Diego, Calif., and because of the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, his mother, Jennifer Cole, will be there.

“I am just too excited,” Cole said. “I'm scared; I'm crying; I'm happy.”

The Rock Island woman was nominated for a gift from the Santa Fund by Bonnie Howard, a supervisor at the Family Advocacy Center of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island.

With help from reader donations and several community partners, the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund has provided clothing, food, toys for children and more to those in need for more than 100 years. Recipients are nominated by local social service agencies and places of worship.

Howard said Cole had called looking for assistance to buy a bus ticket to California to see her 22-year-old son graduate from recruit training in January. “Her story kind of pulled at my heart strings,” Howard said, since her son, too, served in the Marine Corps.

“I said, ‘I can’t promise you anything,’ but I said, ‘I could certainly write up your story,’” she said. “It'll all fall in place very well.”