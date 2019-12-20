Santa Fund will help proud mom get to son's boot camp graduation

ROCK ISLAND — Joshua Cole Brodnax will graduate from Marine Recruit Training next month in San Diego, Calif., and because of the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, his mother, Jennifer Cole, will be there.
“I am just too excited,” Cole said. “I'm scared; I'm crying; I'm happy.”
The Rock Island woman was nominated for a gift from the Santa Fund by Bonnie Howard, a supervisor at the Family Advocacy Center of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island.
With help from reader donations and several community partners, the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund has provided clothing, food, toys for children and more to those in need for more than 100 years. Recipients are nominated by local social service agencies and places of worship.
Howard said Cole had called looking for assistance to buy a bus ticket to California to see her 22-year-old son graduate from recruit training in January. “Her story kind of pulled at my heart strings,” Howard said, since her son, too, served in the Marine Corps.
“I said, ‘I can’t promise you anything,’ but I said, ‘I could certainly write up your story,’” she said. “It'll all fall in place very well.”
In Howard’s nomination letter, she wrote that Cole raised Josh by herself. She is on disability and unable to afford to travel to his graduation. “Jennifer is so proud of her son and would love to go watch him graduate,” she wrote.
Thanks to the Santa Fund, Cole will receive money to cover the cost of bus tickets and other travel expenses, including a place to stay in San Diego.
Cole said she's looking forward to the road trip and seeing her son graduate.
“He's a good boy; he's one of the best kids in the Quad-Cities,” Cole said. “My baby's going to be a United States Marine.”
Josh graduated from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids with a bachelor’s degree in English and criminal justice, Cole said. According to Howard’s nomination letter, Josh wants to be a lawyer and believed the military was the best way to obtain the degree.
Cole said she attended her son’s college graduation, adding that she enjoyed the drive to it and likes being on the road. The ride to California will be a little scary, she said, but she will be all right.
“I'm just one of the happiest mothers in the world,” Cole said. “This is going to be so fun.”
HOW YOU CAN GIVE
Those wishing to help Santa Fund have several ways to do so:
- Send a check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to 1033 7th St., Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244-1462.
- Contribute by cash, check or credit card at the Dispatch-Argus office at that East Moline address during business hours.
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund.
