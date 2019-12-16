Santa Fund will help Coal Valley woman ensure Christmas cheer for her son

The Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund will make the holidays merrier for a Coal Valley woman by providing money to help her feed her son and get him some gifts for Christmas.

Stacey Smiley said she is a 56-year-old single parent on Social Security who is raising a 6-year-old son, Chase.

“The budget doesn’t go to the end of the month, let alone Christmas,” she said.

The Santa Fund money will be used to get Christmas gifts for her son and other family members, and also for food.

Smiley is one of more than 1,700 people being helped by the fund this year. The campaign is in its 112th year and has a 2019 fundraising goal of $50,000.

The Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps Quad-Citians meet needs during the holidays, providing money for clothing, food, and Christmas gifts for children who might otherwise go without.

Candidates are suggested by Quad-Cities social services or places of worship.

In Smiley’s case, the nomination was provided by Dan Cullett, a pastor at Rock Island’s Edgewood Baptist Church. He wrote that money from the fund would help Smiley, who is unable to work, get gifts for Christmas.

Smiley said the campaign makes miracles happen.