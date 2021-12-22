 Skip to main content
Santa Fund: We've raised more than $43,000 raised to help Quad-Citians in need
Santa Fund: We've raised more than $43,000 raised to help Quad-Citians in need

The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches. As we near Christmas, the Dispatch-Argus will profile some of the people the fund will help this year.

Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are: Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Milan, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.

It's the 114th year for this campaign, and the goal is to raise $50,000.

Last year we raised a record $55,854 and assisted more than 1,500 adults and children in need.

There are two ways to give:

  • Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801
  • Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund

2021 Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund Campaign Donors

Balance carried forward: $37,568.

  • Linda McCullough, $50.
  • Dave and Sharryn Jackson, $50.
  • Anonymous, $100.
  • In memory of my mom and dad, by Margaret Browne, $50.
  • In memory of Jeff, by Sherri Morlok, $50.
  • Mark and Cindy Slater, $100.
  • In memory of Carol Waeyaert, by Gerald Waeyaert, $100.
  • In loving memory of Charles and Jane Bloome, by Diann Moore, $50.
  • In loving memory of Robert Moor, Alma Moore and Tom Rogers, by Diann Moore, $50.
  • In memory of: Carl and Bev Kautz / John and June Hubbs, by Steve and Debbie Kautz, $100.
  • In memory of loved ones, by Steve and Mary Smith, $50.
  • We miss you "Sybie" Mom Sylvia Wilson, from Jim and MJ, $200.
  • In memory of our grand twins, Sydney and Niklas Mowen, by John and Marcia Wetzel, $100.
  • In memory of Jerry, Vern and Betty Maxson, by Jim and Cheryl Maxson, $100.
  • Bob and Barbara Park, $100.
  • Dwight and Jean Schwertley, $200.
  • In memory of loved ones, by Cindy Johnson, $100.
  • In memory of loved ones, by Don and Diane Versluys, $50.
  • Anonymous, $20.
  • Anonymous, $1,000.
  • In memory of our late spouses Jerry and Carol, by Becki Maxson and Dick Kramer, $100.
  • Anonymous, $50.
  • In memory of BB and KS, Anonymous, $150.
  • Jana and Mike Johns, $200.
  • In memory of my parents, Leonard and Frances Maenhout, by Linda Ortiz, $100.
  • In Honor of our Family, by Jackie and Ed Willhouse, $100.
  • In memory of our parents, Rodger B. Trent, and Bill and Phoebe Sigsworth, by Maryann Snyder and Gail Trent, $200.
  • Ted Teros, $250.
  • David and Tina Timmer, $50.
  • In memory of Betty, Orlando and Steve Mascaro, by Carmella Mascaro, $25.
  • Martha Rolf Circle Church of Peace, $50.
  • Sending you blessings! Anonymous, $100.
  • In memory of Robin Gustafson, by Jack and Jean Seyller, $100.
  • Woody and Roberta Hill, $50.
  • In memory of Donald and Shirley Hemphill, from your family, $200.
  • In our hearts forever Don Sproul, by Nancy Sproul, $100.
  • In memory of my mother, Eileen Horn, by Sally Eckhart, $150.
  • In memory of our parents, by Rich and Eb, $100.
  • Anonymous, $50.
  • Jeff and Elizabeth Christenson, $50.
  • Art and Susan De Grande, $25.
  • In loving memory of Doug Frybarger, by Dick and Dolores Frybarger, $100.
  • In memory of deceased loved ones, by Javier and Stephanie Valdes, $25.
  • Werner and Judy, $100.
  • In loving memory of Robert J. Kelley, by the family, $100.
  • Marv and Doris Pfau, $100.
  • Norman and Janet Moline, $200.
  • In memory of my sisters Linda and Louise, from Aurilee Weinard Schenck, $100.
  • Beverly Clark, $100.
  • Marilyn Seibert, $50.
  • Thankful for our two beautiful grandchildren Dylan and MaKinley, by Mike and Carol Eddy, $50.
  • In loving memory of Norma McCoy, and George and Monty Glascock, by Mike and Danine Glascock

Total as of Dec. 22, 2021: $43,363.

.

