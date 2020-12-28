SANTA FUND: 'This is such a blessing. Thank you guys so much.'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The couch also is more sturdy.

Bonnie Howard, the employee of the Family Advocacy Center of the Martin Luther King Center who nominated Jessica for Santa Fund, said she avoided sitting on the old couch when she visited the home because when she sank in, she wasn't sure she could get up again.

"I just can't wait," Jessica said of her children's visits. "This (the couch and rugs) is such a blessing. I thank you guys so much. Yes, ma'am."

For the holidays, the children will be just visiting.

But Jessica and Franklin, who works in aisles-on-line at a Quad-City Hy-Vee, hope that the visiting turns permanent in January, and that the other three children, who aren't coming home for Christmas, will be able to join them. The couple, together for 19 years, has been working to provide a stable residence and to meet other goals to warrant the children's return.

Howard said that sometimes when would-be Santa Fund recipients hear they might be in the newspaper, they back out. "But Jessica is proud of what she accomplished, and I'm glad, because it is a big accomplishment to get your children back," Howard said.

To celebrate, Jessica is making ham and sweet potato pie and cakes, and has presents for them to open.

