SANTA FUND: Pregnant, single mother of three needs car repaired

Anaysha Penson just needs a little help.

The single mother of three boys, ages 8, 4 and 2, needs at least $700 to help get her car fixed. The vehicle needs a new radiator and thermostat and has been sitting at Rock Island Automotive, 1228 3rd Ave., Rock Island, until she can get enough money to pay for repairs.

Meanwhile, Penson has been taking the bus or relying on friends to transport her to her full-time job at Family Dollar or to Scott Community College, where she's a full-time student studying for her nursing degree. She is also six months pregnant. Not only is taking the bus inconvenient for her and her young sons, it's taxing on her.

Penson, 24, said the financial help meant she would be able to finish going to school and allow her to better provide for her sons.

"I'm a single parent, and I have my kids most of the time," she said. "I would be able to get them to the doctor's office, get them necessities and get to the grocery store. I could provide for them like I need to without having to wait on other people's time and wait until the end of the day to do stuff. I could go get it right then and there when I need it."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}