Santa Fund helps East Moline family have a merry Christmas

Richard Spencer said he’s had a tough year, so a gift from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund is a welcome blessing.

Spencer is one of many people who have been helped by the fund this year. The program, now in its 112th year, has a goal of raising $50,000 this year. The money is distributed to Illinois Quad-Citians in need, who are nominated by local social-service agencies and places of worship.

For Spencer, the fund provided money to pay utility bills and buy food and Christmas gifts for his two children.

The 43-year-old East Moline resident said he has been looking for a job, and his life has been a bit of a roller coaster lately. Spencer lost his job because of downsizing, and other jobs haven’t worked out yet.

Without the help from the Santa Fund, he would not have been able to get gifts for Tyler, his 12-year-old son, and Samantha, his 10-year-old daughter.

“For me, it just makes all the difference in the world,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rev. Steve Peterson of Moline’s Elim Covenant Church nominated Spencer.

“Richard Spencer: a member of our church and an all-around good guy,” Peterson wrote.