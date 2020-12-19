 Skip to main content
Santa Fund: Donations will help refugee family in Rock Island buy beds, a TV
SANTA FUND

Santa Fund: Donations will help refugee family in Rock Island buy beds, a TV

It was easy for The Rev. Dennis Hatungimana to nominate the Kasaita Kabunze family for the Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund.

Father Hatungimana like the family, is from Africa, and like him they are still learning the English language.

Kasaita Kabunze works at the Tyson plant in Joslin. He and his wife, Maombi Sinandugu, have 10 children, ranging in age from 4 months to age 19. There are five boys and five girls.

The family fled the violence of the Congo, in central Africa, four years ago. It is considered one of the most dangerous places in the world for a woman to live, as sexual violence against them is commonplace.

The large family has many basic needs and will receive $1,000 from the Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund. With donations from the public, the fund helps people nominated by local social service agencies and churches.

Kasaita hopes to use the money to purchase a TV and beds for his kids.

“We are very thankful,” Kasaita said through his son Enock Sehinda, 17. Enock serves as the main translator for his dad, who speaks Swahili. Enock attends Rock Island High School, and the other school-aged children attend Rock Island public schools.

Hatungimana met the family as he was helping Kasaita deal with the stress of being the sole provider for such a large family. Maombi stays home to take care for the baby.

“They are one of my triumphs,” said Hatungimana, who is assigned to St. Mary's and Sacred Heart Catholic churches in Rock Island. “They were a client I was assigned to help. I helped them deal with the stress, how to deal with the social challenges.”

One stress is having enough money to feed the family of 12.

“He’s really working hard in his life because he’s the only provider in the family and he has many children,”Hatungimana said. “He works a lot."

They are adjusting to the country amid COVID-19.

The father wears a mask at work — it is difficult to socially distance in the factory because of the nature of the work.

“It’s just a normal thing,” Enock said of dealing with the risks of the disease.

But things are going OK for them.

“They are doing fine,” Hatungimana said. “They are living fine.”

And so far, so good in America.

“It is kind of good,” the family said.

How to donate

The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches. It's the 113th year for this campaign.

Last year we raised $46,207.13 and assisted 1,768 adults and children in need.

There are two ways to donate to the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund:

  • Send a check payable to the Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801
  • Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund.

Santa Fund donors

As of Dec. 17, 2020, the Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund had raised $26,411.48, more than halfway to this year's goal of $46,000.

Thank you our most recent donors:

  • In memory and honor of granddaughter Everly, who did not live long enough to celebrate Christmas, by Papa, $100
  • Anonymous, $50
  • Clara Thompson, $50
  • In loving memory of Robin, by Sharon Kirby, $100
  • In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Feldman, and Dorothy Feldman, by Stephanie, Jacalyn, Rikki, James, Wade, Denise, Madison, Austyn, William and Cohen, $50
  • In loving memory of Pauline and Kenneth Crompton, by their children, Stephanie, Jacalyn; grandchildren, Rikki (James), Wade (Denise); and great-grandchildren, Madison, Austyn, William and Cohen, $50
  • In loving memory of Russel Hofer, from his loving wife, Jacalyn, and his children, Rikki (James), Wade (Denise); grandchildren, Madison, Austyn, William, and Cohen; sister-in-law, Stephanie, and special friend, Martha, $50
  • In memory of John and Rita Michaud, John and Chris Hacker, by Richard and Nancy Hacker, $150
  • In memory of Robert Moore, by Diann Moore, $50
  • In memory of Charles and Jane Bloome, by Diann Moore, $50
  • Michael Meloen, $100
  • Randy and Kenna Augsburger, $250
  • In memory of Ann, Louis, and Richard Rowe, by Gene Cervantes, $100
  • In memory of Soren and Nolan Happ, by Ian and Stacey Happ, $200
  • In memory of Jerry, Vern and Betty Masxon, by Jim and Cheryl Maxson, $100
  • Anonymous, $50
  • Steve and Fran Hamm, $100
  • Dave and Sharryn Jackson, $50
  • Mr. and Mrs. C. Rock Island, $500
  • In memory of my Dad, Anonymous, $100
  • In loving memory of Paul Thornbloom, by Marty Lewis, $200
  • In loving memory of Becky Bell, by her family, $100
  • In memory of the McMillin and Nelson Families, by Bill and Donna Nelson, $100
  • In loving memory of my husband, Terry Hartley, by Carole Hartley, $100
  • In memory of our parents, by Gary and Kathy Post, $200
  • In memory of my parents and brother by Lois Wehner, $50
  • In memory of the Ward Family, by William Ward, $50
  • In honor of Ted Spurgetis and all our deceased family members, by Collette Spurgetis and family, $30
  • Moline American Legion, $500
  • Ralph and Norma Grotelueschen, $100
  • Shaun and Vicki Graves, $250
  • In memory of Barbara Bekeart, by Marilyn Morley, $50
  • Glenn and Nancy Winter, $100
  • In memory of Georgette and George, by Marilyn Kieffer, $100
  • In memory of Walter and Clara Ruysbroek, Randall and Carol Slusser, and Thorney and Rick Paul, by the Slussers and the Smiths, $100
  • In memory of Ken Overton, by Sandy Overton, $50
  • For my mom and dad, by Margaret Browne, $25
  • Dianna Hill, $100
  • In memory of Madonna and Everette Wilson, by Phill and Patty Wilson, $100
  • In memory of loved ones, by Darrell and Arlene Johnson, $300
  • Anonymous, $100
