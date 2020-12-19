Santa Fund: Donations will help refugee family in Rock Island buy beds, a TV

It was easy for The Rev. Dennis Hatungimana to nominate the Kasaita Kabunze family for the Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund.

Father Hatungimana like the family, is from Africa, and like him they are still learning the English language.

Kasaita Kabunze works at the Tyson plant in Joslin. He and his wife, Maombi Sinandugu, have 10 children, ranging in age from 4 months to age 19. There are five boys and five girls.

The family fled the violence of the Congo, in central Africa, four years ago. It is considered one of the most dangerous places in the world for a woman to live, as sexual violence against them is commonplace.

The large family has many basic needs and will receive $1,000 from the Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund. With donations from the public, the fund helps people nominated by local social service agencies and churches.

Kasaita hopes to use the money to purchase a TV and beds for his kids.

“We are very thankful,” Kasaita said through his son Enock Sehinda, 17. Enock serves as the main translator for his dad, who speaks Swahili. Enock attends Rock Island High School, and the other school-aged children attend Rock Island public schools.