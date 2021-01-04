Santa Fund donations top $46,000 goal for 2020

Thanks to the generosity of Moline Dispatch-Argus readers, we have surpassed our goal for the Santa Fund. As of Dec. 28, we have raised $47,374.25, passing our goal of $46,000.
The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches.
Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are: Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.
It's the 113th year for this campaign.
Last year we raised $46,207.13 and assisted 1,768 adults and children in need.
There are two ways to give:
- Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund
Here are the new donations sent by Dec. 28:
- Anonymous, $25
- Tom and Jan DeSmet, $100
- In memory of Jim Gustafson, by Jack Seyller, $100
- Donald and Beverly Meyer, $400
- In memory of loved ones, by Anonymous, $25
- Rosemary Schmitt, $200
- Cynthia Mooney, $25
- In honor of my wife Rochelle, by Roger Gunneman, $50
- Anonymous, $150
- Anonymous, $77.77
- Carolyn Ossian, $50
- In memory of our mothers, sisters and brother, by The Hemm Family, $50
- In honor of Nursing Staff at Illini Hospital, by Anonymous, $50
- In memory of Toot Loftin, by Pat and Linda Huys, $100
- Jean and John Miles, $25
- In memory of Harry, Sally and Carol Martin, by Harry and Rita Martin, $25
- For Bill, by Patricia Marksbury, $50
- Merry Xmas, by Richard Hufford, $200
- In memory of loved ones - Merry Christmas, by Sandi and Josh Newlin, $25
- In memory of Coryn/Foley Families, by James Coryn, $100
- Jill Renihan, $50
- Anonymous, $600
- Given in thanks for our beautiful grandchildren and family, by Mike and Carol Eddy, $100
- In memory of our parents, family and friends, by Jim and Susan Rounds, $75
- Margie Delgado and Jason Baldwin, $100
- In memory of Sister Sam, by Rick, Kim, Sarah, Amy Miers, $100
- William and Jane Parker, $500
- In memory of Mike, Bard, and Deane Knight, and Bill Hamrick, by Bob and Donna Hamrick, $100
- In honor of my children and grandchildren, by Anonymous, $100
- In memory of Lowell E. Lorenz and Alberta Lorenz Berthoud, by Gayle Morrell and Jenna Swinburn, $75
- In memory of our dad Donald Bream, by Karen, Colin and Jim, $50
- Claudia Saddler, $20
- In memory of Carol Hedman; and Richard Lindstrom (died November 2020), by Elizabeth Paxinos, $100
- Karna Hollatz, $250
- Vicki and Robert Hagen, $30
- Anonymous, $50
- In memory of deceased family members, by Janice and Daniel Wessel, $200
- In memory of June and Jerry Hall and Duane and Mary Ann Reed, by Sue and Mark Reed, $50
- Linda McCullough, $40
- In memory of Wayne and Desyl Lindgren, by Robert and Nadyne Stockhecke, $100
- Paul Egan, $50
- Dean and Julie Bacon, $100
- In loving memory of Harry, Wanda, Patrick and Tad Forber, by Kim Forber, $25
- Nancy Graham, $40
- In loving memory of Frank, Kathleen and Karen Krone, by Charley and Mary Arnold, $25
- Stephen and Marla Andich, $50
- Duane and Melinda Brown, $50
- Gregory Anderson, $500
- Anonymous, $50