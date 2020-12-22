Santa Fund donations top $35,000, closing in on goal of $46,000

Thanks to the generosity of Moline Dispatch-Argus readers, $35,321.48 has been raised to help needy families this holiday season. We're getting close to this year's goal of $46,000.
The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches.
Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are: Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.
It's the 113th year for this campaign.
Last year we raised $46,207.13 and assisted 1,768 adults and children in need.
There are two ways to give:
- Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund
Donors as of Dec. 21
- Allen and Bessie Lynn, $50
- In memory of Louis and Ann Rowe, by Gary and Linda Rowe, $50
- In loving memory of Julie Marie Verschoore, by Pat and Char Verschoore, $100
- In memory of Don Young, by Anonymous, $50
- Bill and Lynn Abel, $100
- Lenora Teigland, $25
- In memory of my husband, Glenn Jump, and our daughter Dawn Jump Kennedy, by Sylvia Jump, $100
- A year we need some cheer! by Cindy Johnson, $150
- In memory of Ellen and Pat Miles, from Philip, $300
- Anonymous, $200
- Friends for Verschoore, $150
- Darryl and Linda Cain, $100
- Anonymous, $1,000
- Brad and Julie Boyle, $100
- In loving memory of Henry Groothaert, by his family, $25
- Linda McCullough, $30
- Jack and Virginia Brown, $100
- In memory of Ernie Marando, by Judy, $20
- In loving memory of Joe McKinley, by his family, $20
- In loving memory of Bob Locklin, by Judy, $20
- In memory of our nieces, Kelly and Shauna, by Kathy and Jim Cramblett, $50
- In loving memory of Grandpa Brahm, from Anna, Lauren, Kristen, Katie and Abby, $100
- Bob and Barbara Park, $100
- In memory of Ray, Mary, Dick and David Collins, by Susan Collins, $50
- In honor of our grandtwins, Sydney and Niklas Mowen, by John and Marcia Wetzel, $100
- Larry and Julie Tate, $50
- Dwight and Jean Schwertley, $250
- Anonymous, $100
- In memory of Susan Rodts, by Donna Lewis, $100
- Brad and Darcy Brittenham, $100
- Anonymous, $100
- In memory of deceased members of the Walz and Van Auwelaer families, by Jim and Linda Van Auwelaer, $100
- Frohe Weihnachten / Merry Christmas, by Jeff and Gundi Hardacre, $100
- In Thanksgiving for Mayor Stephanie Acri and the Moline City Council, by Anonymous, $500
- Janet Weigel, $25
- Thanks for being awesome. Happy holidays! by Matthew Golden, $25
- In memory of Patty, who would have been the first to help, by MaryFran Payson, $75
- In memory of George Gavin, by Jane Gavin, $100
- In loving memory of my husband Bob Sisk, by Theresa Sisk, $75
- In memory of Ron Gende, who loved to give at Christmas time, by the Fernandez family, $200
- Doerr Family, $75
- Tim and Heather Muir, $100
- In memory of Al, Betty and Steve Mascaro, by Carmella Mascaro, $25
- Michael and Eileen Wendt Family, $100
- In memory of Barb Craft, by Sheryl Hanson, $100
- The Gab, $50
- Greg and Karla Johnson, $100
- Anonymous, $20
- In memory of Steve and Julie, by Lois Radovich, $100
- Charles and Janet Ronnebeck, $50
- Art and Linda VanHecke, $50
- In memory of Gerald Speck, by Karen Speck, $50
- In loving memory of Mike Hoben, by Dora Hoben, $100
- Thompson Family, $50
- In loving memory of Deloris Norris, C.L. France, M.D., and Annette France, by Joanne France-Silas, $50
- In memory of William J. I pray that everyone wears a mask to help stop the COVID, and the vaccinations are safe and will help. We are losing too many people, young and old. by Anonymous, $50
- In loving memory of Myral Schmit, Love, Angie, Todd and Carole, $100
- In memory of loved ones, by Gail Ohman, $50
- Ronald and Charlotte Gress, $100
- In memory of my husband, Bob, by Carol Francis, $100
- From Pinnacle C.C. 11 a.m. Old Duffers Group, $200
- In memory of Diana Braet Yerington, by Jerry and Joan Braet, $50
- In memory of Reverend John D. Fischer, by Paul and Nancy Fischer, $100
- In memory of Eddie and Mary Otten, and Tom and Betsy Lagomarcino, by Terrence Otten and Beth Lagomarcino, $100
- In memory of Dolly Shirley, by Jeanne Reese, $50
- Merry Christmas and a Happy, Healthy 2021! by Lila Thompson, $100
- In loving memory of Doug Frybarger, by Dick and Dolores Frybarger, $50
- In loving memory of Marjorie DeSmet, by Anonymous, $125
- In loving memory of Leona Qualls Daymude, by Anonymous, $125
- In loving memory of Cecil Qualls, by Anonymous, $125
- In loving memory of Jan MacCall DeSmet, by Anonymous, $125
- In loving memory of Henry DeSmet, by Anonymous, $125
- In loving memory of our parents, Vivian Panicucci, Janet and Casper May, by Michele and Gordon Panicucci, $50
- In loving memory of our grandparents, Galeno and Mary Elizabeth Panicucci, Alex and Mima Ewing, by Michele and Gordon Panicucci, $50
- In memory of my young buddies, by Gordon, $25
- In memory of Stan Heth, by Lee and Buffy McLaughlin, $100
- In loving memory of Ruth Bergstrom, by Dan, Kim, Emily, $100
- In lieu of family gifts, by Anonymous, $250
- Gordon and Judith Vrana, $50
- Anonymous, $100
- Anonymous, $100
- Robert and Susan Elias, $100
- Parker, Logan, Nathan, Harlan and Levi, by Marianne and Ron Stablein, $100
- In memory of our loved ones, by John Hook and Cindy Corgan, $50
- Anonymous, $50
- Anonymous Port Byron, $100