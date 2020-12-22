Santa Fund donations top $35,000, closing in on goal of $46,000

Thanks to the generosity of Moline Dispatch-Argus readers, $35,321.48 has been raised to help needy families this holiday season. We're getting close to this year's goal of $46,000.

The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches.

Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are: Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.

It's the 113th year for this campaign.

Last year we raised $46,207.13 and assisted 1,768 adults and children in need.

There are two ways to give:

Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801

Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund