Santa Fund donations top $21,000, nearly half way to the goal of $46,000
Santa Fund donations top $21,000, nearly half way to the goal of $46,000

Thanks to the generosity of Moline Dispatch-Argus readers, $21,456.48 has been raised to help needy families this holiday season. That's nearly half way to this year's goal of $46,000.

The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches.

Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are: Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.

It's the 113th year for this campaign.

Last year we raised $46,207.13 and assisted 1,768 adults and children in need.

There are two ways to give:

  • Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801
  • Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund

Donors to Dec. 15

  • Anonymous, $5,000
  • William Schlobohm, $10
  • In loving memory of Maynard and Evelyn Minteer and Melody Luebke, from your family, $275
  • Vicki Mall, $50
  • Carol Hendrickson, $50
  • In loving memory of Leslie, Verna, and Lind, from Jeannine, $100
  • Elizabeth Hofsas, $50
  • From Cathy, Donna, Jan, Mary and Shirley, $250
  • In loving memory of Diana Nesseler, by Donna Mom, $50
  • In loving memory of Jack and Shirley Cook, by their daughter, Donna Nesseler, $100
  • Anonymous, $100
  • In memory of Kay Bashaw, by Jeff and Linda Barnes,  $50
  • Tony and Judy, $25
  • Timothy DeWaele, $100
  • Scharla Jamison, $50
  • Anonymous GLB, $150
  • In memory of Virgil and Lela Arnett, by Elodie Betzle, $100
  • Ellen Rink, $50
  • James Benson, $50
  • Steve and Karen Gustafson, $25
  • Dorothy Smead, $25
  • In memory of Fletcher, by Dixie and Bill Anderson, $50
  • Bruce Speer, $25
  • In memory of Jeff Creen and Joe and Judy Creen, by Stephen and Colleen Tollenaer, $100
  • In memory of Richard Cooper, by Martin and Dorothy Davis, $500
  • In memory of Dick Dorbeck, Dick Dorbeck, Jr. and David Dorbeck, husband and sons, by Jean Dorbeck, $100
  • In memory of our mom Alice Alfred and our grandfather Fred Hillman, by Karen Wales and Colin Bream, $100
  • Anonymous, $10
  • Harriet Plutz, $50
  • Thelma Egeberg, $240
  • In memory of the Two X Two Club of St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Island, Anonymous, $100
  • In memory of our moms, Anonymous, $125
  • James and Willa Feldman, $25
  • David and Carol Close, $100
  • In memory of the late Mayor and First Lady of 14th Avenue, Anonymous, $500
  • In honor of my mother, who received help from the Argus Santa Fund during her childhood, Anonymous, $100
  • Alex Kayne, $50
  • In memory of my parents, Swen and Betty Thompson, Linnea Thompson, $100

Balance as of Dec. 15: $21,456.48

