School supplies will be distributed to low-income and homeless families with school-aged children from 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at The Salvation Army Corps, 3400 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, and the Salvation Army Heritage Temple, 2200 5th Ave., Moline.
Parents are asked to bring identification for each child, kindergarten through eighth grade, to the distribution site.
The supplies, including pencils, pens, notebooks, folders, crayons and glue, are among the nearly 10,000 school supply items that were donated by Quad-Citians during Saturday's "stuff the bus" event sponsored by The Salvation Army at four area Walmart stores.
The Army still is seeking financial donations for supplies; checks may be mailed to The Salvation Army, 100 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, IA 52803.