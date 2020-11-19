 Skip to main content
Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas assistance
Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas assistance

111320-qc-nws-redkettle-048
GARY L. KRAMBECK

Applications for Christmas assistance, including toys for children up to age 15 and food boxes, are being taken by the Quad-Cities Salvation Army through the end of November.

Individuals or families needing help this season can make an appointment by calling (563) 324-4808 (Scott County) or (309) 764-2811 (Rock Island County).

In partnership with the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and area Food Banks, the Salvation Army will also be delivering Thanksgiving hot meals and/or food boxes to shelter and Rapid Rehousing clients this weekend.

Those wanting to contribute to the Angel Tree program, donate at one of the red kettles or at SAQuadCities.org, or volunteer to ring bells at RegisterToRing.com

Quad-City Times​

