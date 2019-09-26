Sonja Benavidez of Geneseo has help from Jodie Barton, executive director of the New Kingdom Trailriders and Loise Ballanger, the equine manager, getting off Conagher and back into her wheelchair, Tuesday , May 29, 2018, after a 45 minute horseback riding lesson at the New Kingdom Trailriders barn in Sherrard.
"Saddle up with Sasha," a fundraiser for two Quad-City area equine nonprofit groups, will be 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Lost Grove Stables, 26675 210th Ave, Eldridge.
The event is planned as a Mitzvah or social action project created by Sasha Baker in honor of her upcoming Bat Mitzvah at the Tri-City Jewish Center in Rock Island. Now 13, Sasha has been an avid equine fan since she first sat on a horse when she was 2.
Mitzvah means "good deed." She chose equine-related charities for her project.
Sasha, along with her friends and barn mates, will offer many activities for those attending, including pony rides by donation. Guardians will need to sign a waiver and helmets will be provided. Trained volunteers will escort the riders on the horses and ponies around the arena.
Walking tacos, a bake sale, a tag sale, make-your-own fancy caramel apples and other features will be included, too.
Sasha first was introduced to the rescue work of Deb and Roger Schone when she was a toddler and attended a fundraiser for mistreated and abandoned horses. Schone’s Equine Rescue, in Milan, has been dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of abused and neglected animals for more than 25 years. To break the cycle of abuse, the rescue educates children about caring for and having proper respect for animals.
As a 26-week premature baby, Sasha overcame many obstacles to become an experienced rider. Other preemies and children who have special needs have been impacted by the equine-assisted programs at New Kingdom Trailriders. Riders learn skills such as staying on task, following direction, increased vocabulary, and experience physical benefits of riding and being in a structured class.
Sasha is an eighth-grader at Bettendorf Middle School. When she is not riding, she enjoys playing soccer with her BSA Evolution team. Sasha is the secretary of her 4-H Club, the Heartland Hoofbeats, and is a member of the school French Club.
The stables offer a place to board, train, and care for horses.
With the help of New Kingdom Trailriders staff, Sonja Benavidez of Geneseo, Illinois, moves from her wheelchair to the an Appaloosa horse named Conagher for a 45-minute riding lesson Tuesday at New Kingdom's barn in Sherrard, Illinois.
A collection of awards won by the world-class dressage horse trainers Betsy and Uwe Steiner decorate a wall in a classroom at New Kingdom Trailriders' barn in Sherrard. The Steiners previously owned the facility.
The late Uwe Steiner coached Japan's dressage team during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. He also trained Arabian horses owned by the late Patricia Deere-Wiman Hewitt, the great-great-granddaughter of John Deere.
New Kingdom Trailriders, a nonprofit organization that provides therapeutic horseback riding lessons for those with physical, mental, social and emotional challenges, moved into this Sherrard barn in December 2014.
Sonja Benavidez of Geneseo, Illinois, whose mobility issues stem from encephalitis, pushes her wheelchair to the top of a small landing at New Kingdom Trailriders' barn in Sherrard, Illinois.
Sonja Benavidez rides an Appaloosa horse named Conagher past the open arena door Tuesday during a 45-minute lesson at New Kingdom Trailriders' barn.
Equine manager Louise Ballanger helps Sonja Benavidez slip her left boot into the stirrup Tuesday during a 45-minute horseback riding lesson at New Kingdom Trailriders' barn in Sherrard, Illinois.
Sonja Benavidez of Geneseo, Illinois, leans out of her wheelchair Tuesday to greet Conagher, the Appaloosa horse she rides at New Kingdom Trailriders in Sherrard, Illinois.
Riding instructor Monika Sauer of DeWitt, Iowa, walks Conagher out of the barn to the indoor riding arena for a 45-minute lesson with Sonja Benavidez at New Kingdom Trailriders in Sherrard, Illinois.
Instructor Monika Sauer leads Conagher the horse as equine manager Louise Ballanger works with Sonja Benavidez on her arm stretches.
Sonja Benavidez stretches during her horseback riding lessons by picking up objects and dropping them into buckets at New Kingdom Trailriders' barn in Sherrard, Illinois.
Sonja Benavidez of Geneseo, Illinois, rides solo for the first time Tuesday during a 45-minute horseback riding lesson at New Kingdom Trailriders's barn in Sherrard, Illinois.
Instructor Monika Sauer of DeWitt, Iowa leads Conagher and Sonja Benavidez of Geneseo, Illinois, during a 45-minute horseback riding lesson Tuesday at New Kingdom Trailriders' barn.
Equine manager Louise Ballanger walks past the horse stables Tuesday at New Kingdom Trailriders' barn in Sherrard.