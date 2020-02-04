Sacred art show and sale will be Feb. 15-16 at St. Pius X, Rock Island

The annual Art of Faith Sacred Art Show and Sale will be 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in Farrell Hall of St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2901 24th St., Rock Island.
Among the features in this free event will be a variety of handmade artwork including wood carvings, rosaries, illustrations, icons, drawings, paintings, and holy cards.
Catholic songwriters Annie Karto and Matthew Baute will share their stories with original music at the art show and holy hours in the church.
The title song of her CD, “Overshadow Me” won the award for Liturgical Song of the Year in 2002. The song, “I Am Yours,” a song of consecration to the Blessed Mother, won an international award in Guatemala in 2002.
In 2004 Baute released his debut CD “Love Wins All," with several tracks receiving airplay on EWTN’s Global Catholic Radio Network. His second CD “Hold Me, Lord” won the 2007 Unity Award for Praise & Worship Album of the Year. “River of Grace” followed in 2008, produced by Grammy-nominated Warren Dennis Kahn.
Donations will be accepted, with proceeds supporting the Art of Faith ministry.
Artists will include:
- Sharon Ade - Moline, holy cards
- Don Barry, Bettendorf, wood saw scrolling
- Lynn Barry, Bettendorf, quilting
- Dennis Carlson, Bettendorf, wood carving
- Community of St. John, Princeville, Illinois, handmade cards, icons, leather goods, honey, jam, rosaries, quilted items
- Judith Costello, Davenport, mixed media, painting, drawing
- Brenda DeLathouwer, Rock Island, art/ prayer books
- Jordan Emerick, Rock Island, cord rosaries
- Penny Ensley, Kewanee, Illinois, pen, pencil, computer art
- Kee Fryxell, Davenport, colored pencils, pastels
- Alba Goebel, Chillicothe, Illinois, portrait painting
- Lily Devlin, Rock Island, crochet roses
- Paul Herrera, Milan, prints, calligraphy, holy cards, and carved slate
- Dennis Hurd, Davenport, woodworking
- Christi Jentz, Milwaukee, Wis., jewelry, acrylic and egg tempera painting
- The Rev. William Kneemiller, Davenport, military rosaries, prayer books
- Mindy, Lydia and Evelyn Olson, Moline, pocket saint peg dolls
Featured artists:
- Katie Rea, Rock Island, beaded rosaries
- Jill Rodts- Milan, jewelry, icons, painting, drawing, poetry, holy cards
- Taryn Watkins, Peoria, Ill., watercolor, acrylic and egg tempera paintings
- Kathryn Weets, Lost Nation, Iowa, oil paintings and colored pencils
- Rory Wellner, Rock Island, crochet hearts