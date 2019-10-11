WHAT WE KNOW: Atkinson will remain a community that does not allow chickens.
WHAT'S NEW: At their meeting, Monday, after a motion to amend an ordinance from 1870 - that prohibits any livestock, including chickens, within the village limits - failed to receive a second, board members agreed that any request to have chickens would have to be made to the zoning board of appeals.
“Any individual who wants to have chickens in the village will have to contact the zoning board of appeals and ask for a special use permit which has to be unanimously approved by all adjacent neighbors,” Mayor Ken Taber said.
That recommendation would then be returned to village board members who will have the final say.
You have free articles remaining.
In other business, the board:
- Accepted a bid of $6,285 from DeDecker’s Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Atkinson, to install a new heating and air conditioning system at village-owned property located at 403 State St. The village will receive an incentive refund of $800 from Ameren Illinois, which will decrease the total cost to $5,485.
- After making a request with Henry County officials to replace the guard rails on the Interstate 80 overpass leading to the new Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store in Atkinson, the board learned the county officials responded that they do not plan to make any repairs to the guard rails at this time. “We feel this is a safety hazard,” Taber said, adding the board “will take the matter to the next step.”
- Approved an ordinance allowing golf carts to be driven within the village limits. Anyone who wants to drive a golf cart in the village will have to obtain a permit and guidelines from the village office.
- Accepted a bid of $2,712 for the used end loader.
- Accepted a bid of $175 for the old squad car.
WHAT'S NEXT: Approved trick or treat hours in the village form 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, and learned that there will be “trunk or treat” at the Atkinson Congregational Church, 201 West 2nd St.