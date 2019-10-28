EAST MOLINE – A unique video-gamer event is coming to The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., with Jirard Khalil, known as “The Completionist.”
A 31-year-old Californian, who has 1.2 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, Khalil is billed as not just another social-media influencer, but “that one video gamer” (as his YouTube channel is called). He's been completing one game a week, every week, for the last eight years, and he narrates details of the game on each episode.
In his Nov. 19 event, Khalil will be sharing several stories from his childhood to the beginning of his career, with interactive and exclusive VIP opportunities.
“He will play games, talk about his experience as an influencer, and share some inspirational stories,” Rust Belt spokeswoman Maura Warner said recently. “After the event, there will be a party at Paradigm, too. I think the night will be a really cool glimpse into YouTube/video game culture that isn't probably as recognized as much as our usual live music and comedy shows.”
General admission is $12 in advance and $17 the day of the event, available at https://bit.ly/31LV0mz. The VIP tickets are $75 and limited to only 25 people, and include early entry into the venue, exclusive preshow meet & greet with Jirard The Completionist (including photo), specially designed Jirard The Completionist tote bag, exclusive autographed poster, and official VIP meet & greet laminate.
Paradigm, at 320 E. 2nd St., Davenport, will host an after-party for all attendees of the event. The eSports and virtual reality arcade is opening access to the eSports Arena, and VR stalls, and the bar will be fully stocked with six varieties of craft beer. Khalil will be attending the party as well to connect with fans and play games.
The Rust Belt, a nearly 4,000-capacity venue that opened last February, recently made improvements including the addition of seven large high-definition TV screens and new speakers.
“We added the televisions and speakers recently because we heard feedback that at larger shows people had difficulty hearing and seeing the live acts,” venue manager Cameo Losasso said by e-mail.
“To make sure everyone has a good experience at future shows with big acts like Jimmy Eat World and Wynonna and The Big Noise, we got started right away on those projects. We want The Rust Belt to be a venue that is great for more intimate shows and large-capacity events,” she said.
“The speakers are an upgrade from the loaner system and have been meticulously tuned for the room,” said Scott Rexroat from Rexroat Sound RS Companies. “While they look almost identical, they are outfitted with updated components.”
“We are such a new venue that additions and improvements will be coming throughout 2019 and 2020, and really beyond,” Warner added.