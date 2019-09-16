The high waters of the Rock River have broken loose the boat barrier that marks the approach to the Steel Dam, prompting Rock Island officials to warn boaters to stay off that stretch of river.
The city issued the warning just before 4 p.m. Monday, stating that boaters should stay off the river west of Ben Williamson Park.
"Without the boat barrier buoys in place, the Steel Dam is hard to see," the release from the city states. "The high river levels combined with the strong current makes this area extremely dangerous. Avoid this area at all cost."
As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, the river was at 12.71 feet at Moline, according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to crest at 13.4 feet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and then begin to fall Wednesday.
When the river drops below 9.5 feet, the city will reinstall the barrier, the release said.
In June 2018, Maci Jade Chavez, 5, of Milan, drowned when the canoe she was in was pulled into the Steel Dam. She and the other occupants were wearing life jackets and the others, including Maci’s mother, were rescued.
The barrier was not in place the day Chavez drowned, again because of the high level of the Rock, the city has said, though other warnings were still in place.