Rock Island tech business helping people in increasingly computerized world

That curiosity led him to tinkering with computers off and on throughout his life, beginning in the 1980s, when he began fiddling with Nintendo gaming systems.

He was working as a handyman when his uncle, a chiropractor, warned him he was ruining his back and needed to find a new career.

So he got his GED through Black Hawk College, and his instructor told him he was smarter than he was giving himself credit for, Brown said. That instructor got him in touch with an adviser who helped him enroll at the college, where he earned an associate degree in applied computer science.

Brown had more advice for would-be computer experts: Try it out for a while before committing the money to the pursuit. Be sure.

For him, the challenges include the fact that computer technology is constantly evolving, Brown said. He is always learning something new, and he will never know it all.

The biggest reward is helping people, he said. A large part of his business comes from older people.

"They almost look at me as a grandkid when they come in here," he said.

Internet and computer services is a growing market, he said. It can be a moneymaker, depending on which aspect of the field a person enters.