Ben Smith and Nils Empen, members of Boy Scout Troop 258 in Rock Island, have earned the Boy Scouts' highest rank, that of Eagle Scout.
Ben, 17, is the son of Randy and Monica Smith, Rock Island, and Nils, 17, is the son of Daryl and Cynthia Empen, Rock Island.
They both started their Scouting careers in Cub Scout Pack 250 at St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island. After earning their Arrow of Light Awards as Webelos in 2013, they joined BSA Troop 258, sponsored by St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Ben completed two informational kiosks at Black Hawk State Historic Site for his Eagle Scout project. The 4-foot-by-8-foot signboards include steel roofs and hinged Plexiglas covers. The signs are installed on the south side of the park, one to the east of Watch Tower Lodge and the other on the west side by the pedestrian bridge.
Nils installed a gaga ball pit at Lincoln Park in Rock Island for his project. He created a concrete foundation and a 20-foot octagon ring. The pit is located off the walking path between the two stages, west of the large picnic shelter.
Both projects included raising funds for the materials and coordinating volunteers to help with the construction. In addition to individual donations, Ben got a grant from Thrivent, and Nils got grants from the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Foundation and the St. James Lutheran Church Endowment Committee.
Both Scouts are seniors at Rock Island High School.
They will have a joint Eagle Scout ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Farrell Hall, Rock Island.