Rock Island Public Library to host conversation on homelessness

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Rock Island library will host a community round-table discussion on homelessness and housing insecurity in Rock Island. The conversation will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the downtown library.

Both events are free and are being presented in partnership with Christian Care Center of Rock Island.

On Wednesday, the Rock Island library will offer a second chance to meet Devin Hansen, author of “Guts: The Lane Evans Story.” The 6 p.m. event will take place at the downtown library.

Hansen will discuss his biography of U.S. Rep. Evans, who served Illinois’ 17th Congressional District from 1983 to 2007. Attendees may share memories of the late congressman, learn more about him from the author, and get an autographed copy of the book.

Additional library programs for January include a movie based on the novel "The Art of Racing in the Rain" by Garth Stein. The free movie will be shown at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Rock Island Southwest Library, 9010 Ridgewood Road.