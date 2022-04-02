Rock Island Police Benevolent Association's dance returns after two-year COVID hiatus

After two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rock Island Police Benevolent Association will once again hold its annual dance that benefits local charities.

This year’s police dance and taco dinner will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. April 23 at Culeman’s Memorial Hall at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moline.

A taco dinner can be purchased for $7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Otherwise the event is free and open to the public. There will be dancing and music from 7 to 11 p.m.

Silent auctions and raffles for such items as gift baskets, overnight stays at local hotels, and even a package from Rock Island High School to attend next year’s sporting events, will be held to raise money for the associations various charitable activities.

In the past, money from the dance went to fund the association’s Christmas food basket program. Each year the association would make food baskets to pass out to those in need in the community. The food program still goes on, but now it is in conjunction with the Salvation Army, retired Rock Island Police Lt. Bill Sowards said.

“The food basket program got so big we couldn’t handle it by ourselves,” Sowards said. “We needed a partner.”

Monies raised at the dance also go to support events such as Bob Vogelbaugh’s annual Thanksgiving Day dinner, as well as grants to the public and private schools in the metropolitan area, and to children’s sports and other activities for kids.

“We hope everyone will come out and support a worthy cause,” Sowards said.

In year’s past, the dance was a huge social event, he said.

“We’d hold those dances at the Rock Island Armory,” Sowards said. “It was a huge deal.”

In the days before rock 'n’ roll, bands playing the music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey and other big-band legends of the day would attract large crowds.

“There were a lot of bands in those days, and it didn’t cost much to get one to play the gig,” Sowards said.

In days gone by, such dances were known as a policeman’s ball, he added.

Digging around in the station in 2012, retired Rock Island Police Officer Mike Crow, who for years acted as the department’s historian, found that the Rock Island policeman’s dance goes back to at least 1928.

Also during those years, the police department and the Police Pension Fund had souvenir books or yearbooks in which advertising was sold.

Money from the dances and the yearbooks would be used for a myriad things, including buying equipment for the department that the city could not afford.

Often, the money raised would be used to support widows and orphans, Crow said then.

“You have to remember there were no social safety nets at that time,” he said.

“Eventually, the bands gave way to DJs and their dance music,” Crow said at the time. “But for many, many years, the dance was attended by just about everybody in the city. All the city leaders and politicians were there, too.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.