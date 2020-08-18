You have permission to edit this article.
Rock Island-Moline AAUW awards STEM scholarships
  • Updated
The Rock Island-Moline Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has announced the recipients of its 2020 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) scholarships. 

AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through education. The recipients:

  • Hunter Bell graduated from Davenport North High School and is a senior math major at St. Ambrose University. Hunter is a first generation college student and will graduate from SAU in May 2021.
  • Leslie Lai graduated from Assumption High School and is a junior chemistry major at St. Ambrose University. Leslie will graduate from SAU in May 2022

For the second year in a row, the Rock Island-Moline Branch of AAUW has been recognized as a member of the St. Ambrose University President’s Club for its generous STEM scholarship donations.

