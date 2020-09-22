Rock Island-Milan School Board approves budget; hears updates for construction projects for Washington, and high school

Board members are expected to approve bids in October so construction can begin in November. Work is projected to be completed by summer of 2021.

At the high school, the district is looking at a $12.2 million construction budget for work that will include a production kitchen, cafeteria renovation, commons addition, secure entry addition, food service equipment and sitework. The district previously was eyeing a larger addition of 40,000 square feet or more, but architects have now adjusted that to 38,000 square feet.

Jeff Sandberg of Legat Architects said the adjustment came as part of the budget decision making, but he said the size is still appropriate for the district’s goals.

“It’s down a little bit, it’s still an impactful project,” Sandberg said. “It really gives the high school a new facelift. It’s really exciting.”

Board members reviewed three conceptual options with various presentations of how the areas for commons space, production kitchen and administrative offices could be adjusted for different impacts. A fourth consensus option was also presented, which board members said they liked.