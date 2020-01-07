Rock Island Library rolls out 'Library2Go' mobile service

Routes go beyond just Rock Island to reach the library’s extended Milan-Blackhawk Area Public Library District service area. “We’re trying to be places where people are,” Lockheart said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fridays will be reserved for surprise “pop-up”-stop days that will be announced on the library's Facebook page.

Lockheart said Rock Island had a bookmobile at one time, but it was discontinued at least 30 years ago.

Edwards Creative, a Milan graphic design firm, wrapped the Library2Go vehicle, which includes a mobile lift and on-board WiFi hot-spot technology for digital access. “It’s loaded with books and other materials,” including DVDs, Lockheart said.

The Doris and Victor Day Foundation provided funding for technology through a Census grant.

Library staff members have been trained to drive the vehicle, which will have a driver and a library coordinator on board. The city's Public Works Department will help maintain the vehicle as part of the city fleet.

The 2014 Ford F59 LDV Walk-In Van was bought for $165,000 with the help of a $100,000 grant from the Rock Island Public Library Foundation and additional existing money. It has stairs and also a lift-gate at the back for customers who need some help getting aboard.