Rock Island library approves fundraising for a new branch/Y combo

A plan to turn the Tri-City Jewish Center, Rock Island, into a combination Two Rivers YMCA and Rock Island Library Branch moved forward Tuesday with the library board giving its approval for a fundraising campaign.
Three more entities are expected to give their go-ahead next week, and then the Y and the Rock Island Library Foundation, a separate entity from the board, can launch a joint $7.26 million campaign to buy and renovate the center at 2715 30th St., said Mike Wennekamp, CEO of Two Rivers.
The Jewish congregation, meanwhile, has found a new location, purchasing the former Ryan's Steakhouse at 2215 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, from Mel Foster Cos., Steve Geifman, representative of the Jewish Center, said Tuesday. The building sits on 2.85 acres, and the congregation intends to turn the area into a campus, he said.
The Jewish Center in Rock Island is expected to sell for $1.7 million, with another $5.56 million required for renovation, the Y's Wennekamp, said. The latter would include construction, site work, architectural and engineering fees, furnishings, fixtures and contingency costs.
Both the Y and the library foundation would help raise money — the library foundation would hope to raise 35% and the Y would hope to raise the remaining 65% — and each group would retain the equity it raised. That is, if for some reason in the future the building were sold, each entity would get its value back out, Wennekamp said.
Under a lease agreement that has yet to be worked out, the Y would rent to the library the space it needs, about one-third of the roughly 34,000-square-foot-center. That is about three times the space of the library's 30/31 Branch that closed Dec. 14, and there is much better parking availability.
The Y would occupy about 20,000 square feet on the west side and together the library and Y would share about 3,000 square feet.
In giving the go-ahead for fundraising, board members stressed that they are committed to keeping and maintaining the historic downtown location, acknowledging skeptical talk to the contrary.
The library board vote for going ahead was 7-1, with Holly Sparkman voting no.
In mid-December, the YMCA received favorable results from a feasibility study that determined a capital campaign would be successful, Wennekamp said. That, too, was a prerequisite for the proposal to move forward, he said.
The campaign also has the endorsement of the Quad City Contributors' Council, a group whose OK is sought before fundraising is launched.
If the other three entities that need to give their approval — the Y board, the Y board of trustees and the library foundation — do so, the campaign likely will begin in late spring or early summer, Wennekamp said.
Once 80% of the goal is reached — say, early 2021 — then construction could begin, Wennekamp said. With a six- to nine-month construction schedule, the new community center could be finished and ready to open by the end of 2021, he said.
The idea of repurposing the Jewish Center came about through a convergence of needs — the library was looking for a bigger, centrally located place for a branch, the Moline Y wanted to expand into Rock Island, and the Jewish Center wanted to be free to move to a different location that is smaller and more centrally located for its changing membership.