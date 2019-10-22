ROCK ISLAND -- The Kiwanis Club of Rock Island will host its 100th anniversary celebration at Watch Tower Lodge, 1800 46th Ave., at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Members, city of Rock Island officials, and guests will celebrate the Kiwanis Club longstanding commitment to serving children and citizens of the community and world.
Founded in 1919, the club began with 50 charter members and it has grown to its current membership of near 100. “Young Children…Priority One” is the basis for the club's existence. The group's history and longevity has been the effort of its members coming from a variety of fields such as law, manufacturing, engineering, wholesaling, insurance, accounting, healthcare, media, banking / financial services, civil employment, nonprofit organizations, education, retail, and retirees, according to a club release.
Over the decades, the Kiwanis have hosted many types of fundraisers, events and activities with the objective to raise money in support leadership programs: K-Kids, Builders Club, Key Club, Circle K and Aktion Club.
“Members of the Rock Island Kiwanis Club roll up their sleeves and volunteer for everything from distribution of food and school supplies to raising funds to help maintain the bike-jog path at Sunset Park and eradicate worldwide medical plagues such as iodine deficiency and maternal-neonatal tetanus," current club president Marla Andich said.
"Everything we do is about kids. We have fun. New friendships are formed. To know we have served for 100 years is special,” she said.
Its projects have included financial and cognitive support of children who suffer from spastic paralysis, children’s literacy, Coats for Kids, community food pantry, and fiscal sponsorship of the First Day Fund (school supplies) for Rock Island / Milan District #41 schools.
“The Rock Island Kiwanis Club was the seventh Kiwanis Club chartered in the Illinois-Eastern Iowa Kiwanis District and the 186th Kiwanis Club chartered in all of Kiwanis International," said Mark Petersen, governor-elect of Illinois-Eastern Iowa District of Kiwanis.
"Today there are over 230 Kiwanis clubs in the Illinois-Eastern Iowa Kiwanis District and over 7,300 Kiwanis clubs worldwide," he said. "The Rock Island Kiwanis Club has been a leader in serving the children of Rock Island and the world now for 100 years, making our community a better place to live."
The club meets on Mondays at noon at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. For more information, visit rockislandkiwanis.org.