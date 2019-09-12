ROCK ISLAND — An early-morning fire destroyed a Rock Island home Thursday, but no one was reported injured.
Firefighters were called around 6 a.m. to 531 20th Ave., Rock Island, Fire Department Battalion Chief Terry Smith said. When they arrived, fire crews saw fire coming through the roof of the single-family residence.
The occupants reportedly were out of town, and no one was in the home. They have been notified of the fire, Smith said.
According to online tax records, Nathanal Green owns the home, but the tax bill is sent to an address in Stone Mountain, Ga.
The fire was out within 90 minutes, but the house is believed to be unsalvageable, Smith said. The cause and origin of the fire was under investigation Thursday morning
The Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department assisted, Smith said.