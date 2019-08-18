Rock Island-Milan school board members on Tuesday recognized the 33 Rock Island High School seniors who were named Charles O. Austin Jr. Scholars.
Award recipients were recognized for completing six semesters at Rock Island High School and earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher.
The award was established by the board of education to honor Charles O. Austin, Jr., who served the district for 14 years as the principal of Rock Island High School and seven years as district superintendent. According to a district release, Austin “demanded excellence, was a role model for achievement, and directly impacted the lives of thousands of our communities’ youth.”
Juile Hansen, daughter of the late Chuck Austin III and granddaughter of Charles O. Austin Jr., presented the awards to students Tuesday. Hansen teachers at Rock Island Center for Math and Science.
This year’s recipients are: Aaliyah Houston-Lyle, Aaliyah Smith, Ashley Johnson, Bianca Brown, Ceu Lian, Ellie Maranda, Emma Bierlein, Emma Wahlmann, Gwendolyn Waggoner, Hae Ni Sher, Heather Motley, Henry Thompson, Jacob Wyers, Jaime Hill, Jeremiah Willwhite, Josie Pennington, Julia Nash, Katherine Shewell, Larissa Pothoven, Logan Conner, Logan Pearce, Margaret Honeycutt, Miranda Banks, Myles Turner, Natalia Rosales, Nils Empen, Nishemezwe Diane, Olivia Panegos, Rafael Ramirez, Spencer Mar, Valeur Nkurikiyinka, Weiwei-Weihei-Leo Zheng and Zoe Veasey.