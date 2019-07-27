MOLINE — The Rock Island Elks 980 Lodge in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the office of Dr. Michael Pyevich at ORA Orthopedics, 520 Valley View Drive.
The clinci if for low-income families and Illinois residents only. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 800-272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
No medical referral is necessary for the clinic, but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic.