Rock Island County Sheriff joins others in opposing new Illinois gun law

Some Illinois sheriffs are pushing back against a bill that bans certain semi-automatic firearms, saying it's unconstitutional.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act, House Bill 5471, was signed into law Tuesday, Jan. 10, by Gov. JB Pritzker. The bill bans the sale, distribution, and manufacture of certain high-powered semi-automatic rifles, ammunition and large-capacity magazines.

It allows people who already own such weapons to keep them as long as they register them with the Illinois State Police.

Rock Island County Sheriff Darren Hart released a statement regarding his stance on the recent passage of the bill, saying that he is "disappointed and opposes the recent passage and enactment of HB 5471" and expects legal challenges to continue on all levels of the bill as it progresses.

Hart said he will always support new tools, techniques, and laws that assist in preventing and holding people accountable that inflict harm and violence on others, but does believe they should be limiting protections that have been guaranteed to law-abiding citizens in the United States Constitution and Illinois Constitution.

"I will continue to work with members of the Illinois Sheriff's Association and our elected legislators to establish laws to address the many issues we face without infringing upon protections guaranteed in the constitutions," Hart said.

Since the signing of the law, dozens of Illinois sheriffs have released letters saying they will not be enforcing the law.

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker released a statement similar to releases from other sheriffs.

"I, among many others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution," the release said. "As the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Whiteside County, that neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we will be arresting or housing law-abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this act."

The Iowa Firearms Coalition released a statement Thursday, Jan. 12, condemning the actions of Illinois lawmakers, saying the law is unconstitutional and hopes to see the law struck down in court.

"We look forward to Illinois' blatantly unconstitutional law being struck down in court and we have a message for all residents and Second Amendment manufacturers of the state: come to Iowa, we value your rights here," Dave Funk, IFC president, said.