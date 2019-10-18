GENESEO -- The new exhibit at Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State Street, Geneseo, is collage artwork of Anne McGehee Morris of Rock Island, on display through November.
A graduate of Augustana College, she began pursuing art professionally almost 30 years ago in Raleigh, N.C., and since moving to the Quad-Cities has participated in several art fairs throughout the Midwest. In her artwork, she uses paper, glass, photographs, organic materials and resin.
As a collage artist, Morris sees practically everything as a potential element in her work, according to a news release. She is inspired by a blade of prairie grass in the same way that a golden thread might inspire her as an element of design. Morris "endeavors to bring nature’s colors, shapes and textures into symmetry and grace," the release said.
She then adds vibrant, contemporary and metallic elements from the modern world to create artwork she describes as “Collage On Glass." Her layering of objects, with glass and resin, creates a fun “jeweled” effect. This creativity sparkles in appearance, while also contributing to the theme of the artwork.
Hours at the Smith Studio and Gallery are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit smithstudiogeneseo.com/gallery-artist.