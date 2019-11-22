ROCK ISLAND – Devin Hansen, author of a new biography of the late Congressman Lane Evans, will talk on a nationally popular politics show Monday about two things he's passionate about – Evans' legacy and how he feels it's being tarnished by his Democratic successor.
Hansen, 44, spent 10 years working on “Guts: The Lane Evans Story,” published Sept. 13, by Strong Arm Press, whose co-founder Ryan Grim is a correspondent for “The Young Turks.” That progressive news and opinion channel on YouTube has 4.5 million subscribers, and host Cenk Uygur will do a live Skype interview with Hansen at 7 p.m. Monday. You can watch at youtube.com/user/TheYoungTurks?app=desktop.
“In a political sense, they're very progressive; reflect a lot of ideas of Main Street,” Hansen said Friday. “They're not tied to corporate advertisers. They have a lot of good exposes.”
He hopes to remind viewers of how Evans (1951-2014) – a Rock Island native and former Marine who represented the 17th Congressional District from 1983-2007 and died at 63 from Parkinson's disease – stood up for his beliefs, to help ordinary people, which took guts.
“I want candidates to know if they're in a district like this, more center, it matters more to stick to your principles, do what's right, say what you mean,” Hansen said. “That's what people in this district respect. Obama won for being anti-establishment; that's the reason why Trump won. His whole career, that's what Lane did, being anti-establishment, and it worked for him. I want to get more people out to vote.”
He's disappointed in the current office-holder, Democrat Cheri Bustos of Moline, who heads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). She overhauled the staff in September, after coming under fire in July by minority lawmakers for the lack of diversity among upper-level and decision-making positions at the DCCC.
Hansen is also upset by the so-called “blacklist” in the DCCC, which has not given contracts to consultants or marketing firms who work for candidates running in primaries to challenge incumbents. Leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus has met with the top brass at the DCCC, opposing that new party policy.
“That's stifling anybody trying to challenge an incumbent,” Hansen said. “And not just because of that. She's pushing all these candidates to follow polls, appeal to the center, the narrow swath of Trump voters, stifling opposing views within the party.”
“I think she's been way too centrist, and kind of putting her finger to the wind,” he said. “She's barely even addressing climate change. The whole reason Cheri got elected to the DCCC, by touting herself as a Democrat who won in a Trump district.”
There are two Democrats challenging Bustos in the March 17, 2020 primary – Spanky Edwards, president of the Peoria Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, and William Craig Swisher, of Rockford. It's the first time she's faced a primary since being elected to the seat in 2012. Candidates have until Dec. 2 to file for the 2020 primary.
Cenk Uygur of “The Young Turks” is a candidate for the 2020 special election in California's 25th Congressional district to succeed Katie Hill, who resigned earlier this month. Ryan Grim of Strong Arm Press, is the Washington, D.C. bureau chief for The Intercept.
He was previously the Washington bureau chief for HuffPost, where he led a team that was twice a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, winning once in 2012 for national reporting.