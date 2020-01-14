Rock Island approves $1.3M in stadium work

ROCK ISLAND – School board members Tuesday approved $1.3 million in Rock Island High School stadium renovations and tapped a firm to create a new strategic plan.
Board members voted to approve a contract with Legat Architects for stadium renovations to include upgraded bathrooms, track and turf, with work slated for completion during the summer of 2020. Board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris was absent for the vote.
Board members also voted to hire Legat for a roof replacement at Rock Island Academy, for an estimated cost of $752,000. This project is also slated for completion this summer.
Also Tuesday, board members approved a contract with Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, HYA, for $9,975 for strategic planning consultant services. Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said he consulted with several superintendent colleagues who highly recommended the firm. The district did not have to bid out for this expense because it is a professional service.
Lawrence said it is his hope that HYA will create a five-year plan for the district. He said he is hopeful work will begin by the end of January or the start of February.
Board member Dave Rockwell said the amount seems low and questioned if the district would be billed for items going forward. Lawrence said he targeted what he thought the district truly needed and successfully got that under his goal of $10,000. This includes bypassing some of the firm’s offerings to provide monitoring.
You have free articles remaining.
“I asked and I received,” he said. “I think we can do a lot of our own monitoring.”
Board members also approved contracting with Management Resources Group, LTD, of Davenport, to conduct a “360 degree feedback survey” focused on Lawrence at a cost of up to $3,500. The tool is aimed at highlighting areas of development and is not intended as a replacement to a performance review.
In other business, board members:
– Recognized fall sport athletes who earned recognition for all conference or state teams by the media and Illinois High School Association. Students were recognized from golf, swimming, soccer, cross country, volleyball, football, tennis, and cheerleading.
– Recognized Illinois Student Assistance Commission State Scholars.
– Recognized 2019-2020 All-State Musicians.
– Heard public comment from Lori Anderson, of Milan, who said the December visit by Jerraco Johnson, as a “Reynolds Returning Rock” was powerful. She thanked the teachers who were influential in his life during his time at Rock Island-Milan.
– Heard comment from individuals in closed session for about an hour and a half.