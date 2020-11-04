Roald Tweet, Quad-City cultural icon, dies at 87

Since retirement, Tweet and his wife, Margaret, have maintained their family home of 60 years, a house just off campus built in 1889 and long associated with Professor Ernest W. Olson, who translated the beloved Swedish hymn Tryggare kan ingen vara into Children of the Heavenly Father.

“I think his broadest swath of influence would be teaching a class that was called freshman rhetoric,” Swanson said. “It was a requirement. Now it’s called college writing or creative expression, but in the old days it was freshman rhetoric.

“His assignments were legendary,” Swanson said. “He’d assign a 10-page paper in which only three multi-syllabic words could be used and everything else had to be one syllable.”

In another assignment Swanson had to do for Tweet, the paper had to be at least six pages “and you could write about anything you wanted but you could only use the letter E a finite number of times, maybe 10 times. I don’t’ remember the exact number. I wrote mine about how to tell when a thunderstorm was coming.

