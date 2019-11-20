The City of Rock Island reports that beginning today 5th Street will be closed between 17th and 18th Avenues for a water line leak.
The road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repair as well as the motoring public.
Drivers are encouraged to use 9th Street as an alternate route through the duration of the repair.
Travel delays can be expected at or near this location.
Follow all posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving this area.
Pending favorable weather the anticipated completion date of this work will be Nov. 29.