The fourth and final installment of 2018 Rock Island County real estate property taxes are due Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Payments may be made at the county office building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, in the treasurer's office from 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is also a 24-hour drop box in front of the building.
If taxes are not paid on time, property owners will have to pay a penalty of 1.5 percent per month until paid or the property is sold. Payments bearing a postmark up to and including Nov. 5 will be accepted without penalty.
Payments also can be made at most locally-owned banks and some credit unions during regular business hours. Area banks will not accept payments after Nov. 5. Online payments can be made without penalty up to 11:30 p.m. Nov. 5. at rockislandcounty.org. A convenience fee will be charged.
Effective Nov. 23, only payments of cash, money order, cashier check or certified check will be accepted.
Taxes not paid by Nov. 27 will be published in the Dispatch-Argus as delinquent. A $10 certified mailing and publication fee will be added to delinquent taxes.
For more information, call the treasurer's office at 309-558-3510.