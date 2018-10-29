The Rock Island County Health Department will hold the last of its walk-in flu shot clinics today at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.
The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
As in past years, there is no out-of-pocket expense to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink and Humana insurance plans are accepted. Please bring all insurance cards with you to the clinic.
Insurance coverages change frequently, so please check with your insurance carrier to make sure your flu shot is covered.
For those not using insurance, the cost is $30. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $50 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. For more information, please call the health department at 309-794-7080.
While this is the final Tuesday clinic, vaccinations still will be available by appointment.
The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated. Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu.
The flu season typically begins in October and peaks between December and March. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness that can cause mild to severe illness. Serious cases of flu can result in hospitalization or death.
In addition to getting a flu shot, the health department recommends following the 3 C’s: clean, cover and contain.
- Clean — Frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water.
- Cover — Cover your cough and sneeze.
- Contain — Contain your germs by staying home if you are sick.