DAVENPORT — Two unique Christmas concerts will take place this weekend in Davenport.
The first, on Saturday, is the fourth annual Quad Cities Saxophone Christmas at NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road. Rehearsal is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the former Younkers store. The performance runs from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Dillard’s court also at the mall. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Performers are open to any saxophone player from junior high on up. Parts are available for sopranino, soprano, alto, tenor and baritones saxophones, plus bass and contra bass saxophone.
Pre-registration is open through Friday, at qcsaxmas.com, for $20. Each registered player will receive an event T-shirt and goody bag. Registrations are welcome the day of the event, for $25 and cash only. If you have questions, contact info@qcsaxmas.com.
The second free concert is at 11 a.m. Sunday, when St. Mark Lutheran Church (2363 W. 3rd Street, Davenport) is hosting the Lyric Flute Trio for a holiday concert. The Lyric Trio (featuring Lisa Crews, Laura Paarmann, and Judy Steffen), joined by St. Mark's organist Ross Jallo, will present a short concert of seasonal favorites.