A former Moline police captain is being held in the Scott County Jail in relation to a Moline gunfire case.
Jerome J. Patrick, 56, Moline, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault, according to the Illinois State Police, whose investigators have been asked by the Moline Police Department to handle the case. The state police identified Patrick as the suspect.
The Moline Police Department confirmed Friday that the state police were called because Patrick is a retired member of the Moline Department. He retired in 2016.
The state police were called at 6 p.m. Thursday to investigate a gunfire complaint in the 2500 block of Avenue of the Cities, according to an ISP news release. Patrick is accused of firing a weapon from a Silver 1997 Mercedes-Benz convertible. No injuries were reported.
According to Moline police, city officers were first called to the scene at 5:25 p.m.
Patrick was arrested by the Davenport Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 7200 block of Gaines Street Court, according to the release. He was in the custody of the Scott County Jail as of Friday evening.
His bail has been set at $250,000, which means he would have to post a $25,000 bond before he could be released.
The state police said the investigation is ongoing and includes the execution of search warrants, witness interviews and other information-gathering. Further details of the case were not being released.