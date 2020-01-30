Resource X could help East Moline solve budget woes

Maxeiner gave the police department as an example of how the program can work.

The police department has one budget, a line-item budget, he said. “But they may offer 15 programs or services. What this will do is it will break down what the cost of each of those services is to the program cost, and then we can turn it around and we can evaluate is that program in alignment with what our priorities are for this community? And if so, are we spending that money on a high priority, a low priority? Is there opportunity to reallocate that money for a different service? It gives us the data we need to make those decisions,” he said.

For example, he added, East Moline Police have an evidence room. Through this study it could learn that by sharing that room with either the county or another nearby city, it could cut costs.

Each department will also have one person, known as a super user who will spearhead things and get data assigned to programs within that department accurately, Maxeiner said.

“This is not necessarily a budgeting tool,” he added. “This is a management decision-making tool.”

It will be time consuming, but Maxeiner expects to have all the information in by December.

Then decisions can be made.

“We will reallocate and make sure we are spending on those high priorities and perhaps eliminate some of those other ones,” he said.

