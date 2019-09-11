Rock Island Arsenal Police Department Officer Benjamin Kay and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department Capt. Jeff Moritz place hats on the Arsenal's Twin Towers Memorial during a ceremony Wednesday to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
A soldier stands for the playing of taps during a ceremony to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, 18 years ago, at the 9/11 Memorial on Rock Island Arsenal Island on Wednesday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
