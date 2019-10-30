GENESEO — After 25-years of using borrowed and inadequate rental spaces in the last 25 volunteers and staff at Rebuilding Together Henry County (RTHC) are ready to have a place of their own.
RTHC will be sharing their plans for a new facility at a “casual breakfast” from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at First Lutheran Church, 114 East Main St., Geneseo. The event is also a fundraiser for organization's capital campaign project.
There will be project presentations at 8:30, 9 and 9:30 a.m.
“We currently have raised approximately $110,000 in cash and pledges. We still need to raise $200,000 to reach our goal. We are hoping the community will join us at the breakfast on Nov. 2 to learn more about the building fund campaign,” said Sarah Snyder, executive director of RTHC.
The organization has purchased a lot in Atkinson at the corner of Church Street and U.S. 6 where they hope to build their own facility.
Snyder said the Atkinson site was chosen for its location in the Geneseo School District and its proximity to the rest of Henry County.
For more information about the organization, visit www.rebuildingtogether-hc.org or call Snyder, executive director, at 309-944-6442, or email her at ssnyder@rebuildingtogether-hc.org. Anyone interested in donating to RTHC’s building fund may mail contributions to Rebuilding Together Henry County, Post Office Box 254, Geneseo, IL 61254.
“The new facility will replace the six or seven other locations where we have an office, storage and workspace, some donated space and some rental space,” Snyder said. “Imagine running a business out of six different locations. That’s what Rebuilding Together has been doing for many years. In order to serve our growing mission, we need to be more efficient. This building will allow all of our operations to be in a single location.”
The 4,000 to 6,000 square foot proposed building will include office and conference room space, a workshop and a storage room for materials.
“Space also would be available for a proposed program that would allow us to loan durable medical equipment to people in need,” Snyder said.
Snyder shared some statistics about RTHC and said, “Beginning in 1994 as a nonprofit, at that time called ‘Christmas in April – Geneseo’, our organization has made home repairs with a market value of over $1.7 million. We have installed over 200 ramps for our Henry County neighbors who have limited ability to access their homes – once again at no charge to the recipients.”
“Our new fire home safety program has installed smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers in over 100 homes,” she said. “Once the new building is complete, a new durable medical equipment loan program will be implemented.”