Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Snodgrass, Barry L., to Prairie Power, 177 S. Chicago St., Geneseo; $41,000.
Clark, Curtis E. and Susan, to Rossi, Jonathan, 940 State St., Colona; $75,000.
Kitterman, Phillip, to Dunn, Joshua M., 109 Commercial St., Galva; $19,000.
Sanders, Douglas W. and Maricella, to Sanders, Amanda M. and Abbott, Stephan J., 406 Maple St., Colona; $83,500.
Robertson, Dustin, and McCombs, Rachel K., to Holmes, Philip George Francis, 912 Ash Drive, Colona; $162,000.
Schroeder, Jessica and Jason L. and Miner, Jessica, to Trujillo, Louis G. Jr. and Breanna, 1014 8th St., Colona; $110,000.
Newberry, Larry W. and Linda L., to Kais Properties, 2732 N. 1700 Ave. Lot 3, Orion; $231,000.
Godfrey, Connie J., to Godfrey, Joshua R. and Rachael L., 620 Stokes St., Kewanee; $17,500.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 618 6th St., Colona, $10.00.
Lampe, Cody J. and Miranda N., to Tisor, Larry D. and Catherine M., Lot 23 of Level Acres Extension No. VI, a subdivision in the southeast quarter of Section 12, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the County of Henry, State of Illinois; $164,000.
Hallendorff, Ronald C. and Wanda K., to Steffes, Jacob C. and Julie A., 60 Longview Drive, Geneseo; $197,000.
Morse, Guy L. and Shannon M., to Morse, Dalton J., 810 5th St., Colona; $120,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Mahieu, Jeffrey A., Moline, to Covemaker, Clayton D., Moline; 2029 15th St. A., Moline; $138,900.
McManus, Chevy S. and Breanna N., Taylor Ridge, to Bingman, Cody A., Taylor Ridge; 12801 120th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $114,000.
Freymann, Kimberly M., Rock Island, to Freymann, Zachary and Emily, Moline; 2401 15th Ave., Moline; $60,000.
Gidel, Mary L., Port Byron, to McIntyre, Brandon Michael, Moline; 3926 15th St. B., Moline; $96,000.
Skafidas, Effie T., estate, Stone Mountain, Ga., to Carrillo, Guadalupe, Rock Island; 2724 29th Ave., Rock Island; $174,900.
Eslick, Susan, Hot Springs Village, Ariz., to Radkiewicz, Robert, Moline; 4045 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $221,000.
Strand, Douglas, Moline, to Pirmann, Alex, Moline; 1130 53rd St., Moline; $106,000.
Zawada, Brandon and Raeann, Milan, to Thompson, Jennie, Milan; 221 2nd Ave. E., Milan; $93,500.
Martin, Charles W., Silvis, to DeWilde, Christopher and Judy, Coal Valley; 501 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $300,000.
Ohm, Corrissa, East Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 1346 18th Ave., East Moline; $6,254.
Brixmor SPE 5, New York, N.Y., to Twin Oaks Silvis; 2001 5th St., Silvis, retail establishment; $5,925,000.
Brixmor SPE 5, New York, N.Y., to Silvis Retail, Mill Valley, Calif.; 2001 5th St., Silvis, land/lot only; $200,000.
Gooden, Gail, Moline, to Friendship Manor Properties, Rock Island; 1114/1116 21st Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.
Patterson, Marilyn J., trust, Moline, to Carr, Jay T. and Jill K., Hampton; 120 9th St., Hampton; $349,900.
Irwin, Joan, Moline, to Mtawtayo, Astakisi, Moline; 902 19th Ave., Moline; $162,000.
Vruble, Sandra, Taylor Ridge, to Torsch, Marshall, Taylor Ridge; 7511 106th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $430,000.
Septer, Ryan W. J., Milan, to Bohannon, Samantha, Carbon Cliff; 208 Sinclair Boulevard; $75,000.
Anderson, Faye, Port Saint Lucie, Fla., to Turner, Jamie, Rock Island; 1704 22nd St., Rock Island; $189,000.
Jacks, Timothy, Rock Island, to Richards, Jr., Steve, Davenport; 2620 36th St., Rock Island; $190,000.
Cain, Lindsey, Moline, to Clark, Carl E., Moline; 2151 8th St., Moline; $45,000.
Bryant, Richard, Coal Valley, to Declercq, Laura, Port Byron; 9424 234th St. N., Port Byron; $127,000.
Sweetland, Sandra, Robinsdale, Minn., to Hayes, Kathleen, Moline; 2014 14th St., Moline; $96,900.
Lyon, Richard and Evangelina, Rock Island, to Ross, Kylee and Derek, Moline; 5023 49th St. Ct., Moline; $123,500.
Morford, Anthony R. and Katherine K., Rock Island, to Arteaga, Charles, Rock Island; 31 Blackhawk Hills Dr., Rock Island; $101,000.
Vaughn, Melinda, and Bisch, James, Orange Park, Fla., to Lyon, Richard G., Rock Island; 56 Blackhawk Hills Dr., Rock Island; $164,000.
ED Holdings, Rock Island, to McCarl, Whitney N., Rock Island; 1410 25th St., Rock Island; $93,300.
BE2, Inc., Milan, to Frank, Jr., Michael, and Moore, Joslyne K., Milan; 11523 15th St. Ct., Milan; $129,000.
Daugherty, Jarrett E. and Savannah L., East Moline, to Davidson, Mark, and Hugaert, Renee, East Moline; 1917 3rd St. A., East Moline; $186,600.
Mudd, Leon and Elaine, East Moline, to Schoonover, Johnetta Kathryn, trust, Carlsbad, Calif.; 4202 10th Ave., Moline; $58,000.
Dalfonso, Lori A., trust, Murrieta, Calif., to Lawson, John K. and Suzanne D., Moline; 3622 71st St. Ct., Moline; $317,500.
Moreland, Robert and Ruth, Moline, to Begyn, Heather, Davenport; 216 8th Ave. E., Andalusia; $68,000.
Allen, Kathryn S. and Lawrence W., Moline, to Gnatovich, Mark, Moline; 6 Velie Dr., Moline; $362,500.
Freymann, Thomas Edward, Geneseo, to Owens, Andrew M., East Moline; 1225 20th Ave. Way, East Moline; $105,000.
Armstrong, William C., trust, Port Byron, to Francis Properties, Bettendorf; 3530 214th St. and vacant lot, Port Byron; $310,000.
Rice, Keith, Rock Island, to Ernest, Sindayihebura, and Vanis, Nyandwi, Rock Island; 1002 - 1002 1/2 12th St., Rock Island; $46,000.
Granell, Marilyn, Silvis, to Schmidt, Judith A., Moline; 4412 River Drive, Unit 301, Moline; $181,000.
Baxter, Jamie, Moline, to Nouhaili, Younes, Moline; 4905 51st Ave., Moline; $115,000.
DeFauw, Elaine M., estate, Moline, to Figueroa Garcia, Alberto A., East Moline; 162 40th Ave., East Moline; $139,900.
Lang, Laura T., Marco Island, Fla., to Kidwell, Janet C., Rock Island; 3628 33rd Ave., Rock Island; $132,000.
Jurevitz, Tracey A., trust, Bettendorf, to Jurevitz, Mitchell, Cordova; 15328 266th St. N., Cordova; $210,000.
First State Bank Shannon-Polo, Shannon, Ill., to Quad Cities Properties, Port Byron; 1821 40th St., Rock Island; $25,000.
First State Bank Shannon-Polo, Shannon, Ill., to Davis, Tony L. and Shannon C., Cordova; 4816 11th Ave. A, Moline; $52,500.
Sweat, Holley J., Maricopa, Ariz., to Gant, Michael L. and Patricia J., East Moline; 385 34th Ave., East Moline; $132,000.
Sloan, Natakie H. and Natalie H., Taylor Ridge, to Bonja, Phillip, East Moline; 331 32nd Ave., East Moline; $77,250.
Moore, Erin, Davenport, to Reese, Mariann, East Moline; 2980 16th St. Ct., East Moline; $280,000.
Wheeler, Mervin A., estate, Silvis, to Burch, Timothy, Milan; 1501 113th Ave., Milan; $50,000.
McDonald, Raymond L., Geneseo, to Future Capital, Davenport; 2426 3rd Ave., East Moline; $45,000.
Kellogg, Olivia L. and Daniel R., Taylor Ridge, to Mauricio, Eric A., Moline; 3202 15th St. A., Moline; $139,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Ready, Set, Go! Investing, Knoxville, Tenn.; 2426 3rd Ave., East Moline; $100,000.
Hirst, Mary A., East Moline, to Kekoekkoek, Tyler and Sarah, Rock Island; 3249 36 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $152,500.
Rohrback, James H., Moline, to Stoner, David Jay, Moline; 1137 27th St., Moline; $183,500.
J & K Housing, Moline, to Benzon, Kelly J., and Barbara L., Silvis; 2314 13th St., Silvis; $210,900.
Rummans, Kameron S., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Parmenter, Cody, Coal Valley; 209 W. 28th Ave., Coal Valley; $205,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to McCombs, Kyle G., Moline; 1001 41st St., Moline; $80,400.
Cato, Ronald W., Danbury, Conn., to Cartus Corporation, Danbury, Conn.; 2307 Wood Haven Lane, Port Byron; $270,280.
Cartus Corporation, Danbury, Conn., to McCadden, Charles B., Port Byron; 2307 Wood Haven Lane, Port Byron; $275,000.
Rogers, Mike and Elizabeth, East Moline, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 1325, 1325 1/2 and 1327 16th Ave., Moline; $55,000.
Vega, Raul, Moline, to Villagomez, J. Amporo, and Villagomez, Maribel L., and Villagomez, Daniel, Moline; 1512 26th St., Moline; $30,000.
Toalson, Lisa, Moline, to Dwinal, Krista, Moline; 2554 29th Ave. Ct., Moline; $149,500.
Duncan, Dave, Coal Valley, to Bogart, Jr., William D., Rock Island; 2436 24th St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Rears, Patrick, Reading, Pa.; 713 - 715 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Roberson, Susan M., East Moline, to Arcos, Rolando, East Moline; 1339 8th Ave., East Moline; $30,000.
Mealman, Michael A. and Amy R., Rock Island, to VanHoutte, Jason, Rock Island; 3801 32nd St., Rock Island; $122,000.
Lancour, Calvin F., estate, Rock Island, to Sabey, Kristiin, Dunedin, Fla.; 547 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $27,000.
Suarez, Shirley A. and Eugene A., trustees, Suarez, Shirley A., trust, Venice, Fla., to DuBree, Douglas J. and Cynthia A., Rock Island; $202,000.
Dunn, Aaron, Carbon Cliff, to Gustafson, Lori, Carbon Cliff; 634 N. 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff; $68,000.
Sigler, Jay J., and Caldwell-Sigler, Sonya G., Long Grove, to Alvarez, Martina, Rock Island; 3608 25th Ave., Rock Island; $145,900.
Viking Investments, LeClaire, to King, Shawn, Hampton; 1012 5th St., Hampton; $159,000.
Habel, Jamison, Lynn Center, to Farr, Cody A., Coal Valley; 2309 E. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $64,500.
Allison, Douglas and Amy, Moline, to Cobb, Mark and Jacqulyn, Moline; 1131 24th Ave., Moline; $160,000.
Williams, Darlene M., Plymouth, Minn., to Hooker, David and Sherry, Hampton; 103 N. 20th St., East Moline; $3,000.
Alaniz, Alexander J., Trempealeau, Wis., to Clarkson, E. Duane, Orion; 515 16th Ave., Silvis; $57,313.
Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley, to Prine, Matthew, Coal Valley; 1802 E. 6th St. A., Coal Valley; $250,000.
Farber, Mike Wayne, co-executor, Farber, June J., estate, Coal Valley, to Camfield, Timothy K. and Rose A., Coal Valley; vacant land/lot, Coal Valley; $27,000.
Butler, Joe, Rock Island, to Forrest, Melvin, Rock Island; 1500 9th St., Rock Island; $36,000.
Pegg, Robert D. and Lori A., Austin, Tex., to Minyard, John, Milan; 238 W. 4th Ave., Milan, land/lot; $6,000.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Moline, to Barton, Kevin and Dana, Rock Island; 814 43rd St., Rock Island; $90,000.
Armstrong, Nicholas and Nicole, Moline, to Redmon, Jeffrey K. and Laura J., Moline; 2224 11th Ave., Moline; $139,000.
Howell, Rodney C., Bettendorf, to Spurgets, Alex M., Moline; 1100 34th St. Ct., Moline; $270,000.
Chicago Title Land Trust Company, Chicago, to Quad City Missing Persons Network, Rock Island; 2754 12th St., Rock Island; $149,000.
Fragogiannis, Efstathia, Berkeley Springs, W.Va., to Morris, Lamoyne, Moline; 230 44th St., Moline; $109,000.
Carey, Jeffrey E. and Leslie A., Milan, to Kistler, Gary A. and Evelyn M., Taylor Ridge; vacant land, Andalusia; $58,000.
Neziroski, Burim, Bettendorf, to Pyles, Gregory, Hampton; 219 8th Ave., Hampton; $252,000.
Mac, Freddie, Carrollton, Tex., to Debo, Mitchell, Rock Island; 920 12th Ave., Moline; $34,000.
Tyus, Michael, Belleville, Ill., to Noumovi, Bossou, East Moline; 498 45th Ave., East Moline; $139,000.
Beitel, Patricia, Landenberg, Pa., to Henning, Chelena, and Saberton, Corey, Moline; 1923 13th St., Moline; $120,000.
Boyer, Deron and Paige, Allen, Tex., to Bunge, Bryan, Cordova; 612 3rd Ave. S., Cordova; $212,000.
Batten, Richard A. and Julia A., trust, East Moline, to Wilson, Kiah, East Moline; 1857 30th St., Moline; $88,000.
Dumolien, Della D., estate, Davenport, to Beals, Chad and Beth, East Moline; 182 15th Ave., East Moline; $99,900.
Cross Trail Properties, Colona, to Leonard, Lisa, East Moline; 3714 Morton Dr., East Moline; $80,000.
Catterton, Joetta, East Moline, to Webster, Leslie, East Moline; 4739 11th St., East Moline; $110,000.
Ernst, Lee M. and Lauren Leigh, Davenport, to The Calvin D. Lee, trust, Moline; 1162 33rd St. Ct., Moline; $173,500.
Nelson, Jeffrey A. and Lori J., Moline, to Mumma, Leah, Moline; 1022 24th St., Moline; $135,000.
Ward, David A., and Courtright, Jane E., Eagle Ridge, Wis., to Hull, Beverly J., and Dailey, Julie Ann, Rock Island; $150,000.
Lillybeck, Steven P. and Susan L., Moline, to Nelson, Courtney, Moline; 2709 24th Ave., Moline; $89,900.
Big River Investments, Silvis, to Baum, Courtney, Moline; 3606 19th Ave., Moline; $68,000.
Wentz, Bradley J., Coal Valley, to Future Capital, Davenport; 3400 14th Ave., Rock Island; $32,000.
Vandyke, Edmond, Woodhull, to Tisor, Clifford, Carbon Cliff; 500 S. 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff; $79,900.
Jones, Janice M., Moline, to Phillips, Vera, Rock Island; 2412 11th St., Rock Island; $75,000.
Basala, Joshua Douglas and Tiffany, Moline, to Bartleson, Elizabeth, Moline; 2753 11th Ave. Ct., Moline; $107,500.
Grawe, Kimberlee K. and Ken, Davenport, to Laud, Austin E., Moline; 547 26th Ave., Moline; $150,000.
Ott, Donna, Moline, to Dream Real Estate Investments, Moline; 2535 5th St., Moline; $40,750.
Dixon, Elaine I., Rock Island, to Amy, Kevin and Kara, Andalusia; 408 4th Ave. W., Andalusia; $100,000.
Dream Real Estate, Moline, to Kellogg, Dan, Taylor Ridge; 6922 92nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $265,000.
Behr, Joseph, Milan, to McManus, Josh, Taylor Ridge; 13603 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $182,000.
Schwabe, Jack and Anna Fae, trust, Moline, to Masengarb, Sydney M., Moline; 5321 10th Ave., Moline; $108,000.
Hawkins, Paul D., Rock Island, to Young, Eric and Michelle, Orion; 2005 27th St., Rock Island; $50,230.
Fries, Lester L., Silvis, to Magana Chavez, Eric, Coal Valley; 13119 70th Ave., Coal Valley; $185,000.
Hunt, John R. and Therese A., estate, San Diego, Calif., to Gooch, Matthew J., Silvis; 326 1st Ave., Silvis; $92,700.
Blunk, Debra L., Bernard, Iowa, to Fries, Lester L. and Dee Anna R., Silvis; 2417 10th St., Silvis; $152,000.
Muscovalley, Charles L., Rock Island, to Miller, Jeffrey A. and Kimberlee L., Rock Island; 1846 9th St., Rock Island; $47,000.