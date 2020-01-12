Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Brokaw, Nicole L. and Jason A., to Brooks, Adam Scott, 12804 N. 1200th Ave., Cambridge; $165,000.
Doubler, Donald E., to Bryner, Quentin N., 108 W. South St., Annawan; $120,000.
Carton, Steven L., to O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, Lot 1 in the final plat of Carton's resubdivision of Lot 2 in Bollen Field subdivision, being a part of Lot 1 of the subdivision of the NE quarter section 28, Township 17 N, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, in the city of Geneseo in Henry County, Illinois; $160,000.
Bomleny, Mark D. and Brooke A., to Tollefson, John A. and Becky Ann, 506 West Second St., Annawan; $127,500.
Garrity, Timothy L. and Stephanie K., to Sharpe, Stephen A., 21 Deer Run, Orion; $220,000.
Specht, James B. and Barbara I., to Atkisson, Cortney, 109 S. Spring St., Geneseo; $136,000.
Dubin Investment Company, to Lutz, Angel C., 923 Simpson Ave. Kewanee; $12,000.
Bumphrey, Jerri Ann and Michael A., to Hageman, J & T Trust, 607 Midland Drive, Kewanee; $135,000.
Osmani, Dzelil, to Powell, Michael E. and Wendy A., 214, 216 & 220 S. Pleasant St., Cambridge; $10,000.
Berg, Marlene E., to Cortes, Jerrod R., 209 E. Division St., Galva; $5,000.
Carnahan, Hervey and Rhonda, to Henry, Christian, 912 6th St., Colona; $88,000.
Willits, Logan W. and Claire, to Carroll, Dylan J. and Reiha M., 431 Carlton Drive, Kewanee; $73,000.
Wadsager, Matthew L., to Cole, Glenn Charles, Robin Elizabeth/Robin, 701 First St., Colona; $116,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Brunell, Alyssa, Elk River, Minn.; 2416 44th St., Moline; $105,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to S&P Property Holdings, Granada Hills, Calif.; 532 21st Ave., Rock Island; $82,500.
Harrell, Carmel, San Jose, Calif., to Cohen-First, Rena, Rock Island; 1623 12th Ave. #2, Rock Island; $140,150.
Selander, Ruth A., estate, Geneseo, to Sang, Van Biak, East Moline; 618 30th Ave., East Moline; $123,000.
Deverill, Shane M. and Elizabeth H., Rock Island, to Welch, Scott M. and Kathy M., Rock Island; 1600 28th St., Rock Island; $90,000.
Stone, Renee L., Davenport, to Cumberworth, Timothy, Moline; 1816 53rd St., Moline; $59,900.
Fletcher, James W., Port Byron, to Salazar, Ethan and Kate, Port Byron; 106 Cherry St., Port Byron; $155,000.
Scranton, James C., Rock Island, to Miller, Jennifer Lynn, Rock Island; 4533 13th Ave., Rock Island; $134,000.
Lykam, Brenda, South Pasadena, Fla., to Lemon, Justin and Alexis, Moline; 2355 34th St., Moline; $155,500.
Richards, Elida R., Rock Island, to Perkins, Beth A., Rock Island; 2221 39th St., Rock Island; $122,690.
Besse, Brenda, Erie, to Goodney, Jonathan and Teresa, Davenport; 28705 Route 2N, Hillsdale; $281,090.
Williamson, Beau T. and Nallely J., Tallahassee, Fla., to Kler, Eh N., Rock Island; 2429 20th Ave., Rock Island; $99,900.
DeCap, Michelle R., trust, Hampton, to Dombrowski, Gregory J. and Corey L., Hampton; 32 Villa Dr., Hampton; $200,000.
Rursch, David R., Reynolds, to Rursch, Donald K., Taylor Ridge; 16408 119th St. W., Reynolds, 198 acre farm; $634,300.
Rursch, Donald K., Reynolds, to Rursch, David R., Reynolds; 16408 119th St. W., Reynolds; $75,000.
Nees Jr., Robert Duane and Rhonda Rena, Moline, to Herring, Lucas D., Moline; 1615 28th Ave., Moline; $95,000.
GSA Construction, Geneseo, to Obermiller, Jeffrey L. and Jana M., East Moline, land/lot; $7,500.
Norris, Jodi, Hampton, to Haskins, Kevin, East Moline; 3701 8th Ave., East Moline; $118,000.
Greenwood, Diane, Rock Island, to Klick, Alton and Brenda, Rock Island; 1705 85th Ave. W., Rock Island; $176,900.
Hahn, Arnold and Constance, Milan, to Groothaert, Matthew H., Milan; 2806 56th Ave. W., Milan; $5,000.
Appel, Ralph, East Moline, to Barry, Kayla M., Milan; 11327 16th St., Milan; $55,000.
Johnson, Jerry R. and Peggy E., Rock Island, to Scranton, James C. and Nichole J., Rock Island; 13 Forest Rd., Rock Island; $255,000.
Douglas, Matthew and Vanessa, Moline, to Azzazi, Rania, family trust, Rock Island; 1816 43rd St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Seesland, Alberta L., trust, Moline, to McGee, John and M. Mileen, East Moline; 744 51st Ave., East Moline; $139,000.
Carbiener, Norman D. and Judith I., trust, Geneseo, to Hanna, James C. and Nancy H., Moline; 1109 2nd St., Moline; $182,500.
GBL, Milan, to JKL Investments, Davenport; 2907 25th Ave., Moline; $88,500.
Dare, Robert D., Moline, to Exbom, Jason, Moline; 2139 13th St., Moline; $138,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Apsarton, Angeline, Ardsley, N.Y.; 1524 12th St., Rock Island; $82,500.
Ortega, Alexander C., Davenport, to Peterson, Ellyn H., Rock Island; 2130 28th St., Rock Island; $86,000.
Nelson, Dennis E. and Joan K., Scottsdale, Ariz., to Schaver, Michael L. and Tammy M., Coal Valley; 12123 93rd Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $355,000.
Hooks, Ethel B., estate, Moline, to Macik Family, trust, Moline; 2439 32nd St., Moline; $119,600.
Groe, Jonathan L., Annissa J., Redwood Falls, Minn., to Phipps, Billy J., Milan; 11229 9th St., Milan; $140,900.
Ries, Mary Lou, trustee, Ries, Robert L. and Mary Lou, trust, Silvis, to Robinson, Michael J. and Sally A., Rock Island; 8504 Ridgewood Rd., Unit 601, Rock Island; $94,900.
WWB Properties, Moline, to Ewoldt, Patricia, Donahue, Iowa; 1835-1837 13th Ave., Moline; $95,000.
Fieldler, Michelle Christine, estate, Orion, to Carlson, Judy, Milan; 1611 116th Ave., Milan; $56,000.
Carr, Jay T. and Jill K., Hampton, to Leffler, Zachary and Leah, Moline; 1723 56th St. Ct., Moline; $315,900.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, Minn., to Duarte, Mario, Rock Island; 1802 41st St., Rock Island; $83,000.
Voyage Real Estate Investors, Davenport, to Maynard, Kevin L., and Blouin, Lily A., Rock Island; 2135 15th St., Rock Island; $139,000.
Bealer, Donald R., Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley, to Riley, Brent M. and Taryn M., Coal Valley; 1803 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $175,500.
Vumilia, Donatien, Cleveland, Ohio, to Bell, Robert, Silvis; 209 14th St., Silvis; $149,900.
Lyford, Sheryl L., Geneseo, to Vegter, Dixie L., trust, Hampton; 6 Lighthouse Lane, Hampton; $250,000.
Bevans, Robert L. and Patricia, Milan, to Hawkins, Linda, Milan; 505 W. 12th Ave., Milan; $149,900.
South Rock Island Township, Rock Island, to Hoskins, Willie L. and Marie, Rock Island; 935 29th Ave., Rock Island, residence/office; $37,700.
Gall, Evan, Hampton, to Caulkins, Tory, Silvis; 2319 8th St., Silvis; $103,000.
James, Myron L., trust, Waunakee, Wis., to Edwards, Nicolas S., Carbon Cliff; 17004 10th Ave. N., Carbon Cliff; $59,900.
Moday Realty, New York, N.Y., to Lambro Moline, Weston, Fla.; 4218 28th Avenue of the Cities, Moline, retail establsihment; $4,000,000.
Mutters, Carl E. and, and Mutters, Weimar, Virginia, Coralville, Iowa, to Laud, Scott C. and Bridget C., Moline; $349,900.
Haines, Jeffrey A., estate, East Moline, to Buldge Properties, Milan; 4120 4th Ave., East Moline; $50,000.
Myers, Michael, Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 713 13th St., Rock Island; $22,000.
Kreen Bell, Fern, estate, East Moline, to JPTP, Moline; 1209 46th Ave., East Moline; $45,000.
Walker, Leslie, Rock Island, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 2013 39th St., Rock Island; $17,000.
Garcia, Olivia, Moline, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 1612 7th St., Rock Island; $30,000.
DeVriese, Sharon K., Geneseo, to Hawkins, Linda, Rock Island; 611 79th Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.
KBR Real Estate, LeClaire, to Robinson, Jason and Sarah, Moline; 2929 28th Ave. A., Moline; $241,500.
Fobert, Abigail L. and Jeffrey D., Moline, to War, Gesma and Abdelkarim, Abdelrahman, Moline; $144,900.
Geyer, John and Melinde, Bettendorf, to Williams, Jeff and Blanca, Silvis; 2006 13th St., Silvis; $204,900.
Calderon, Uvaldo and Leonor, East Moline, to Cooley, John, Fierrus, Carlos, East Moline; 742 22nd St., East Moline; $37,000.
Pauwels, Gerald E., estate, Moline, to Pauwels, Jacob and Jennifer, Silvis; 603 6th St., Silvis; $105,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to S&P Property Holdings, Granada Hills, Calif.; 432 18th Ave., Rock Island; $87,000.
Mallery, Lisa M., estate, San Diego, Calif., to Bowman, Reece, Silvis; 503 9th Ave., Silvis; $88,500.
Korthals, Alice M., estate, East Moline, to Rosas Gonzalez, Fernando, East Moline; 201 12th St., East Moline; $41,500.
Lopez, Jason C., Cedar Rapids, to Lockermann-Elliott, Karyn S., Jasper, Fla.; 2229 32nd St., Rock Island; $90,000.
Franks, Bradley S. and Nicole R., Bettendorf, to Mohamed, Badr, East Moline; 3891 1st St., East Moline; $173,000.
Gilbert, Pam, East Moline, to Khum, Van, East Moline; 443 32nd Ave., East Moline; $103,000.
Arnold, Holly L., Davenport, to Soe, Hsaplasoe L. and Ehlasay, Rock Island; 3517 22nd St., Rock Island; $172,000.
Nicholson, Cynthia A., Colona, to Viren, Andrea, East Moline; 550 28th Ave., East Moline; $107,000.
Kauzlarich, Jason and Beth, Davenport, to Wick, Anna C., Moline; 415 23rd Ave., Moline; $142,000.
Morford, Michael J., East Moline, to Chavvez, Samantha J. East Moline; 1100 30th Ave., East Moline; $120,000.
Kainec, Dorian L. and Julie M., Roanoke Rapids, N.C., to Tuckey, Teresa J., Taylor Ridge; 9200 W. 163rd St., Buffalo Prairie; $225,000.
Jarosz, Allen J. and Sarah A., Rock Island, to Cottrell, Steven R. and Allison S., Milan; Knoxville Rd., land/lot, Milan; $350,517.
Brown, Marlene J., Silvis, to Atwell, Kenneth L., East Moline; 926 36 1/2 Ave., East Moline; $90,500.
Wells Fargo Bank, Frederick, Md., to Nunez, Cesar, Silvis; 3549 41st St., Moline; $27,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Lancial, Scott and Kelli, Taylor Ridge; 8101 50th St., Coal Valley; $182,000.
Toland, Russell and Debra, Hampton, to Gall, Evan and Haley, Hampton; 1006 5th St. A., Hampton; $174,000.
Willis, Melvin, East Moline, to Demont, Doug, Hillsdale; 500 1st Ave., Silvis; $14,000.
Miller, Robert G., Box Elder, S.D., to Klein, Katelyn L., Silvis; 1251 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $145,000.
Mercer, John M. and Karla K., Rapids City, to Zawada, Brandon and RaeAnn, Port Byron; 23403 97th Ave. N., Port Byron; $220,000.
Donovan, Daniel and Imelda A., Davenport, to Boughton, Evan J., Rock Island; 2933 21st Ave., Rock Island; $84,400.
Hulett, Wilbert K. and Judith E., trust, East Moline, to Curtis, John D. and Jody L., Moline; $152,000.
Big River Investments, Silvis, to Williams, Derrick, and Jones, Jonika, East Moline; 915 35th Ave., East Moline; $106,000.
HI Moline, Norridge, Ill., to Rancho Moline I, Chula Vista, Calif.; 4100-4160 10th St. Dr., Moline, retail establishment; $12,600,000.
Lewis, Carol A., Rock Island, to Barnhill, David, Rock Island; 9013 Highland Ct., Rock Island; $253,000.
Cornell, Michael C., East Moline, to Nguyen, Nhung, East Moline; 745-747 18th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.
Beciri, Semsedin and Vjosa, Silvis, to Khieralla, Fathialrahman, Silvis; 1508 11th St., Silvis; $150,000.
Federal National Mortgage, Plano, Tex., to DDH Holdings, Port Byron; 2733 6th Ave., Rock Island; $25,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to S&P Property Holdings, Granada Hills, Calif.; 1123 18 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.
Bouljon, Laura E., Rock Island, to Edgeworth, Deborah, Rock Island; 1634 18th Ave., Unit 2, Rock Island; $34,000.
DeWilde, Christopher J. and Judy C., Coal Valley, to Aguilera, Cathy, Moline; 2201 18th St. C., Moline; $99,000.
Southeast National Bank, Moline, to Pankey, Ashley and Ryan, Moline; 4212 35th Ave., Moline; $108,000.
O'Brien, Marla L., Davenport, to Damushes, Lynn, Rock Island; 1828 39th St., Rock Island; $67,500.
Montgomery, Janet, estate, Milan, to Simonis, Darrell, Rock Island; 8501 W. 17th St., Rock Island; $147,900.
Carlson, Justin and Linda, East Moline, to James, Brittney M., East Moline; 1324 6th Ave., East Moline; $55,000.
We Buy Houses, LeClaire, Iowa, to Hill, Joshua, Moline; 4700 49th Ave., Moline; $113,500.
Stimpson, Kenneth J., Bettendorf, to Bartelt, Shelby, Rock Island; 1420 35th St., Rock Island; $105,000.
Mueller, David P. and Dorothy Jean, Moline, to Killian, Thomas and Joanne, Moline; 3441 45th St. A., Moline; $475,000.
DeVore, Douglas D. and Charles F., North Liberty, to Happy Happy Illinois Homes, Bettendorf; 2421 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $72,500.
Scavarda, William F., Flushing, Mich., to Fox, Dwayne B., East Moline; 248 Island Ave., East Moline; $275,000.
Pithan, Larry C., trust, Andalusia, to Gladkin, Kevin M. and Kelsey J., Coal Valley; 3624 Meadow Circle E., Milan; $9,000.
Coverdill, Brock and Ruth F., Colona, to Howard, Mike R. and Rianne M., Hillsdale; 25701 54th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $115,000.
Whiting, Patricia, New Windsor, to Schroeder, Jason and Jessica; 322 7th St., East Moline; $30,000.
Braden, Kent D. and Tamara S., Moline, to Pugsley, Joshua W., East Moline; 3551 4th St., East Moline; $131,800.
Vanlerberghe, Larry, Silvis, to Romeo, Anthony and Kelly, East Moline; 18023 IL Route 84 N., East Moline; $280,000.
Performance Realty Group, Moline, to Lundquist, Jacob E., Carbon Cliff; 119 Orchard Ct., Carbon Cliff; $119,000.
Sellevold, Christopher C. and Tia, Moline, to Orsborn, Jacob, Moline; 906 53rd St., Moline; $115,000.
Crawford, Robin, Illinois City, to Flannery, Derek M., Illinois City; 21705 124th Ave. W., Illinois City; $159,900.
Gress, Bradley T., Reynolds, to Lund, Eric and Melissa, Milan; 10711 71st St. W., Taylor Ridge; $185,000.
Romeo, Anthony E. and Kelly J., East Moline, to Kotter, Lisa A., Moline; 1702 54th St. Ct., Moline; $203,900.
Leffler, Zach, Moline, to Tolbert, Tiffany, Moline; 3205 12th Ave., Moline; $175,000.
Frame, Grafton L., Moline, to Sall, Demba, Moline; 5010 46th Ave. Ct., Moline; $125,000.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Wojtas, Maciej, La Grange, Ill.; 734 30th St., Rock Island; $38,100.
Greggi, Virginia, Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 1504 44th St., Rock Island; $5,267.