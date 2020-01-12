Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Carton, Steven L., to O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, Lot 1 in the final plat of Carton's resubdivision of Lot 2 in Bollen Field subdivision, being a part of Lot 1 of the subdivision of the NE quarter section 28, Township 17 N, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, in the city of Geneseo in Henry County, Illinois; $160,000.