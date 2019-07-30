Dr. Art Tate, then superintendent of the Davenport School District, rappels from the roof of the Hotel Blackhawk last August during the first day of Over the Edge, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley.This year's event will be Saturday, Aug. 24.
From 80 to 100 people will rappel 11 stories down the side of the Hotel Blackhawk in support of one-to-one mentoring through Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Over The Edge is a global company that makes its rappelling services available to non-profit organizations. Those who rappel and raise a minimum of $1,000 to earn a spot to do so are called “edgers."
The event will raise more than $100,000 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is recruiting volunteers. People can register either as individuals to raise a minimum of $1,000 to rappel, or as a “Fearless Leader” company to raise a minimum of $2,500 to send one person over the edge. Fearless Leader companies will be recognized at the event as a company or organization with signage and announcements.
“High Five” teams allow for five friends, relatives or co-workers to band together as a team for the fundraising, then select a representative from their team to do the rappelling, making it easier to raise the $1,000 minimum.
Fundraising is done online. Once a participant registers (paying the $100 registration fee that goes toward a goal), the participant creates a customized fundraising page using photos, story and even video. Participants share the “vanity URL” to share on social media or incorporate it into email blasts. This allows a donors to click through to your fundraising page and donate.
Deadline for fundraising to secure a spot is Thursday, Aug. 15. Registration is at www.overtheedgeqc.org. Once participants finish registration, they will receive an email to create a customized page.
For more information, call Big Brothers Big Sisters at 563-323-8006.
Robert Pitkin, left explains the harness system to QUAD-CITY TIMES reporter Brian Wellner, Bill Gustafson and Lynnana Nguyen before the trio rappelled off the Hotel Blackhawk during the Over The Edge fundraising event for Special Olympics Tuesday October 29, 2013 in downtown Davenport, Iowa.
Glenn Segrest, left talks with Lynnana Nguyen, Bill Gustafson and QUAD-CITY TIMES reporter Brian Wellner, before the trio rappelled off the Hotel Blackhawk during the Over The Edge fundraising event for Special Olympics Tuesday October 29, 2013 in downtown Davenport, Iowa.
The harness system connected to QUAD-CITY TIMES reporter Brian Wellner as he rappelled off the Hotel Blackhawk during the Over The Edge fundraising event for Special Olympics Tuesday October 29, 2013 in downtown Davenport, Iowa.
Glenn Segrest, left, talks to Quad-City Times reporter Brian Wellner as he begins to rappel from the roof of the Hotel Blackhawk on Tuesday during the Over the Edge fundraising event for Special Olympics.
Quad-City Times reporter Brian Wellner rappels off the Hotel Blackhawk during the Over The Edge fundraising event for Special Olympics Tuesday, October 29, 2013 in downtown Davenport, Iowa.
QUAD-CITY TIMES reporter Brian Wellner before rappelling off the Hotel Blackhawk during the Over The Edge fundraising event for Special Olympics Tuesday October 29, 2013 in downtown Davenport, Iowa.
QUAD-CITY TIMES reporter Brian Wellner waits to rappel off the Hotel Blackhawk during the Over The Edge fundraising event for Special Olympics Tuesday October 29, 2013 in downtown Davenport, Iowa.
Glenn Segrest, right, checks the harness system for Quad-City Times reporter Brian Wellner before he rappelled off the Hotel Blackhawk during the Over the Edge fundraising event for Special Olympics.
Glenn Segrest, left, talks to Quad-City Times reporter Brian Wellner as he begins to rappel from the roof of the Hotel Blackhawk on Tuesday during the Over the Edge fundraising event for Special Olympics.
Quad-City Times reporter Brian Wellner leans back over the edge of the Hotel Blackhawk during an event Tuesday for Special Olympics.
Quad-City Times reporter Brian Wellner waves as he begins to rappel down the side of the Hotel Blackhawk on Tuesday during the Over The Edge fundraising event for Special Olympics.
Quad-City Times reporter Brian Wellner stops rappelling midway down the side of the Hotel Blackhawk to wave Tuesday during the Over The Edge fundraising event for Special Olympics.