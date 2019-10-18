WHAT WE KNOW: As Illinois readies for recreational marijuana sales in January 2020, communities across the state must decide whether to allow or prohibit sales in their city limits. If sales are approved, cities and villages need to have ordinances and sales tax structure ready for potential retail marijuana businesses.
WHAT'S NEW: Rapids City trustees discussed on Tuesday night whether they would welcome a marijuana dispensary in the village, which is right off the I-80 exit. Trustee Richard Robertson said it shouldn’t be discounted since it’s a source of revenue for the village, which has some large projects on the horizon. Trustee Craig Schneider said the board needs to take an exploratory role in the process, and have ordinances and documents ready for any potential businesses. “We’re interested in investigating,” he stated. Village Clerk Missy Housenga attended an IML conference last month, where marijuana was the “hot topic,” and she returned with information the village can use to get the process going.
WHAT'S NEXT: The board agreed that a special public meeting is the best way to get community feedback, and they plan on setting one up within the month since the village needs to be prepared due to the limited number of licenses being issued. Village President Harold Mire Jr. said the board should not be making the final decision without the input of the voters.
In other business, the board:
- Agreed to automatically stay in the federal Opiate Class Action lawsuit.
- Approved MUNICES renewal at a cost of $1,539.77.
- Approved their renewal with IMLRMA and authorized the early payment option.
- Learned that the exercise equipment for Shuler’s Shady Grove has been ordered.
- Learned that a $6,500 order of road salt has been ordered.
- Discussed clarifying the village’s Commercial District, with more discussion at the next meeting.
- Approved a reprieve on garbage and recycling bills for all residents in December.
- Learned that bidding will start soon for the 14th Street culvert project after the Corps of Engineers signed the permit.
- Received an update on the FEMA flood grant process, after Rapids City submitted an application for $56,000 for flood reimbursement costs last week.
- Halloween party scheduled on October 27th from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Civic Center.
- The village also welcomed back Police Chief Terry Engle, who has temporarily returned to the Hampton/Rapids City chief post after the recent resignation of David Perley. Engle stated that the Hampton village board promoted Sgt. Adam Costas to Lieutenant last week in order to start training, mentoring and preparing him to be chief within a couple of years. Engle added that Ethan Bush is now a full-time officer for the communities, and the board is looking to hire one more officer.