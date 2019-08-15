WHAT WE KNOW: The Village of Rapids City applied for and received two grants earlier this year: one to pay for a portion of a planned water loop project to bring a water main west of Illinois 84, and one to purchase exercise equipment to be installed near Shuler’s Shady Grove riverfront park. The village anticipated receiving the funds soon, and approved setting up accounts for the matching-fund projects at last month's meeting.
WHAT'S NEW: At Tuesday night's meeting, Village President Harold Mire Jr. informed the board that $30,000 in grant funds for the water loop project, and $6,300 for the exercise equipment, have arrived. Funding is being provided by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources through the Open Space and Land Development Program.
Engineers with MSA Engineering Consultants have been preparing the water loop site, and they have applied for permits from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the railroad company in order to bore under the road and railroad tracks.
The exercise equipment will be ordered once the remaining paperwork is completed.
In an update to another infrastructure project, Mire noted that all easements for the Sulphur Creek culvert on 14th Street have been signed, and the bidding process will start soon.
WHAT'S NEXT: Mire informed the board that a training session for Civic Alert, the emergency alert notification system for the village, was scheduled to be held Thursday, Aug. 15.
Trustee Richard Robinson stated that the Fix-it repair station for bicyclists has arrived, and it will be installed where the current Shuler's Shady Grove park sign is. The sign will be moved near the gazebo.
The board learned that due to an increase in the Illinois gas tax, Republic Services will now charge residents an extra 10 cents a month for garbage and recycling services.
The board discussed the current state of the boat launch, which has a large shoal capable of damaging boats. Members agreed to get an estimate on removing the shoal.